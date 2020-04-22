04152020_Fonner_Park_Dowd_Stakes_EC_003.jpg

The Nebraska State Racing Commission approved Fonner Park's request to add 12 additional days of racing running from May 4 to May 27

 For The Independent/Ellis Collins

The Nebraska State Racing Commission Wednesday unanimously approved Fonner Park's request to add a second live racing season that will run through May with the final day currently scheduled for May 27.

That will add 12 days of racing onto the 30 Fonner will complete in the current meet running through April 29.

Racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday basis through May. Post times will continue to be 4 p.m. on those days.

