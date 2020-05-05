For a few seconds, it looked like May Flowers were going to bloom in the Fonner Park feature race Tuesday.
May Flowers, ridden by Chris Fackler, came up the rail down the stretch to grab the lead in the starter allowance race for fillies and mares who have started for a $5,000 claiming price.
But in the end the favorite, Matapan, rallied in the closing strides to win the race by a nose over May Flowers. Matapan covered the six furlongs in 1:14.00.
“I got there, just barely hanging on so it worked out,” jockey Jake Olesiak said.
Classy and Fast set the pace early in the race, but Matapan swept by her going down the backstretch. As they headed down the stretch, it was Matapan along with May Flowers and A Bunch for Lunch all with a shot to win.
Olesiak wasn’t sure he was going to get there.
“For a minute there, no, I didn’t think I was,” Olesiak said.
It was the fifth career win in 17 starts for the 4-year-old Arkansas-bred daughter of Majesticperfection and Kombat Lake. The win was worth $4,260 for owner Adriel Gonzalez and brought her career earnings to $145,926.
It was another win for Isai Gonzalez, the leading trainer at Fonner Park with 10 days of racing to go.
“She’s obviously a really nice horse,” Olesiak said. “I’m happy Issy lets me ride her.”
Matapan ran just six days ago in the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes where she finished second, 1 1/2 lengths behind Eaton’s Memory.
“She kind of got bumped around a little bit,” Olesiak said. “I thought she could have run a little bit better, but we got them today.
“She caught a really good horse (in the Swihart) and caught a lot of trouble too. I was lucky. I was happy Issy put me on her and got her in the right spot. It was a little quick back, but it worked out.”
It was Matapan’s third start at Fonner Park. She also finished fifth in the Ruzna Stakes behind Eaton’s Memory, Chub’s Charmer, Kool Kate and stablemate Dixie Flyer.
Matapan, a 4-5 favorite at post time, paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10. May Flowers paid $3.60 and $2.40 while A Bunch for Lunch paid $2.60.
Dinsdale Pick 5 mandatory payouts scheduled
Fonner Park announced Tuesday that there would be a pair of mandatory payouts for the Dinsdale Late Pick 5 Jackpot in May.
The first will be coming on Wednesday, May 13. The second will be on Wednesday, May 27, the final day of live racing.
“Operating under the cloud of a COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty on our day-to-day operations, but we feel we have managed sufficiently enough to be confident in setting these two dates,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said. “There will be ample time to generate significantly large carryovers on the way to a giant jackpot win or hefty daily Pick 5 payouts.”
Hoofprints
% Four furlongs wasn’t enough to separate Scioto’s Shoes, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Mark Lemburg, and Brave One, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by his father Troy Bethke. The two finished in a dead heat for the win in the third race.
% Bethke also rode Spunky Kitten for Lemburg to a win in the third and later added another victory on Elusive Blueboy to a victory in the sixth race for trainer Dan Coughlin.
% Elusive Blueboy was also Gus’s longshot of the day published in the Independent. He won at 23-1 and paid $49.20 to win.
% Five correct in the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot paid $701.55. The carryover into Wednesday’s racing is $92,778.
% The all-sources handle Tuesday was $3,330,881.
