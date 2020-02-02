It seems like Love At Night just recently hit the Nebraska racing scene.
But the daughter of Mr. Nightlinger and Lovesablumin is already seven years old heading into the 2020 racing season at Fonner Park.
However, there’s no doubt that Love at Night has made the most of her 18 career starts.
“You don’t have to run them very often if they win all the time,” trainer Terrell Hemmer said. “She had a phenomenal year. It was really fun.”
Love At Night won almost everything she ran in a year ago. She won the Bold Accent, the Orphan Kist, the Runza Stakes and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes at Fonner Park.
She then suffered her only loss of the year with a second-place finish in the Nebraska Queen’s Stakes at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.
So what happened in that race?
“The dumb trainer had her going a mile,” Hemmer said. “That’s what happened. She’s just not bred to go a mile. Mr. Nightlinger was strictly sprint and her mother didn’t like to go very far either. She just likes to go out there and run, cruise around and hopefully last. That time she didn’t.”
Love At Night still finished a game second, two lengths behind the winner Let’s Go Places, a 5-year-old mare owned by Randy Steffen.
“I was glad to see Stephen’s mare win,” Hemmer said. “He works hard at it too.”
Bluminaffair was successful during her 14-race career that ran from 2006 to 2008. She won seven of 14 career starts including the Fonner Park Special Stakes, the Runza and the Orphan Kist twice.
Love At Night ended her 6-year-old campaign with a win in the Falls Amiss Handicap at Horsemen’s Park on June 1. Hemmer elected to skip the races at Columbus and she hasn’t raced since.
“That Omaha track is hard on all the horses,” Hemmer said. “It’s tough on them. We got to run there because of the money and to keep (racing) going, but that track is not very friendly to horse flesh.
“She just needed some time off. Hopefully it will help.”
Love At Night now has 11 wins, three seconds and a third in 18 career starts and earned a total of $96,481.
But at her age, Hemmer isn’t sure what she has left.
“Like the old song goes, the old bay mare just ain’t what she used to be,” Hemmer said.
Hemmer is hoping to have her ready for the Bold Accent Stakes Feb. 29 on the second weekend of the live meet at Fonner, and then run her back in the Orphan Kist Stakes two weeks later. Last year the Bold Accent was postponed a week because of weather and Hemmer ended up running her twice in the span of a week.
But Love At Night handled that fine, winning the four-furlong Bold Accent by three lengths and the six-furlong Orphan Kist by 2 3/4s with Let’s Go Places in second.
“I hope I have two weeks between the Bold Accent and the Orphan Kist instead of just one like we did last year,” Hemmer said. “That was a little sudden, but it worked out OK. I just like to give her a little more time between races, but things happen.”
Hemmer pointed out that the Orphan Kist was the only Nebraska-bred race Love At Night won a year ago. The other four were all against open competition.
Love At Night really has only one running style. She goes out to the lead and usually stays there.
“That’s the way she likes to run and those are the instructions,” jockey Chris Fackler said after the Swihart win a year ago. “That’s all there is to it when that’s what you’re told and that’s what she can do.”
Even though her lone loss a year ago was in a mile race, Hemmer wouldn’t rule out trying her at that distance again.
“Oh, you never know,” Hemmer said. “I don’t know why they have the mile Nebraska-bred race before they have the six furlong in Omaha. That just doesn’t make sense to me, but that’s the way they do it. And she ran second, that’s not bad.”
