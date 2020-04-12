Love At Night has been practically unbeatable at Fonner Park.
The 7-year-old daughter of Mr. Nightlinger and Lovesablumin as won 10 of 12 career starts on the Fonner Park oval. That includes six straight stake races dating back to 2019.
In that time, the Terrell Hemmer-trained mare has won the Bold Accent Stakes twice, the Orphan Kist twice and the Runza Stakes and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes once each.
“She kind of likes this race track I think,” Hemmer said. “She likes to run on it. She’s been training well, eating well, doing good. It makes her trainer happy when she’s doing that.”
Now she’s set to go after her second-straight win in the $10,000 Runza Stakes, a six-furlong race for fillies and mares, Tuesday at Fonner Park.
Hemmer said she’s ready.
“I wouldn’t run her unless she was ready,” Hemmer said. “She’s doing great. She just thinks she’s God’s gift to horse flesh right now.”
Love At Night is set to run against some tough competition. That includes Kool Kate, a 6-year-old Illinois-bred mare trained by Marvin Johnson who has won 10 of 24 career starts including the $30,000 Glendale Handicap Jan. 20 at Turf Paradise in Phoenix.
Kool Kate is the morning-line favorite at 5-2.
“There’s some good mares in there, some pretty nice horses,” Hemmer said. “That one of Johnson’s is the favorite. She’s a route mare but still she has some class that shows up at the races.”
Love At Night is 7-2 on the morning line. Trainer Isai Gonzalez has two entered with Matapan at 6-1 and Dixie Flyer at 8-1.
Eaton’s Memory is also 8-1. Chub’s Charmer, who won the Runza in 2018, is 10-1 and stablemate Stella Marie is 12-1. Both are trained by David Anders.
I’mabarnkat is 12-1 and Betty Jean 15-1 to complete the nine-horse field.
Whatever happens down the stretch, it’s a safe bet the field will all be chasing Love At Night for much of the race. That’s just the way she runs, and jockey Chris Fackler knows it.
“I don’t have to give Chris any instructions because he kind of knows,” Hemmer said. “He’s ridden her well. He’s done really well for me. He kind of fits her and she likes him I think.”
Love At Night has won 13 of 20 career starts, but it was a career that didn’t get off to a roaring start.
Love At Night didn’t race as a 3-year-old filly because of leg problems. She finally kicked off her career with a win in a maiden race on March 3, 2017 at Fonner.
That was just a sign of things to come. Love At Night finished second behind Ubetcha Ima Bumper in the Orphan Kist that year.
Hemmer even ran her in a $10,000 claiming race at Fonner in 2018. She won that, the first of three straight wins including the Falls Amiss at Horsemen’s Park, and she hasn’t been in a claiming race since.
Right now, she’s the queen of Nebraska racing, but she is facing perhaps her toughest field to date.
“There’s several in there that could give us a tough time,” Hemmer said. “We’ll just try our hardest and see what happens. I’m just glad we’re still running.”
Yes, Fonner is still running. The track has completed three weeks of Monday through Wednesday racing with no fans in the stands. There are three more weeks on the schedule providing the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t reach a point here in Grand Island where the track has to shut down.
Hemmer credited Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak with keeping the live meet going.
“I’m really thankful and truly blessed that we have Chris out here helping us out,” Hemmer said. “He’s done a wonderful job for us and is keeping us going.
“It’s just a matter of one day at a time.”
