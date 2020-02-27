Once again, Nebraska officials have failed to recognize the value of historical racing machines to the horse racing community, and the community as a whole.
District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen issued a temporary injunction stopping Fonner from installing the machines while the case goes through the court system. Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak was naturally disappointed with the ruling.
“If we install the historical horse racing terminals now, we would be in contempt of court, so I don’t believe that’s the best path for Fonner Park,” he said in a statement. “We are not going to win this battle via the media, but in every state where historical horse racing has been contested — Kentucky, Oregon and Wyoming — HHR has ultimately been proven legal and has been allowed.
“So now it’s on to a higher court with an appeal. And more waste of taxpayer money.”
I couldn’t agree more. Just to be clear — because one Internet reader somehow misinterpreted something I wrote and said I was against historical racing — I am 100 percent in favor of it. The state of Nebraska been sitting on its hands way, way too long.
The state messed up big time when Ak-Sar-Ben was allowed to disappear back in the 1990s. Iowa proceeded to advance with the times and approved casino gambling.
Meanwhile, here in Nebraska, people complain about high taxes, particularly property taxes. Here is something that could provide some relief from those taxes and it’s not allowed.
“What a shame!” Kotulak said. “Because what parimutuel historical horse racing can bring to the table for all Nebraskans here at Fonner Park can be accomplished with ease and simplicity under current parimutuel guidelines.”
The Attorney General’s office also released a statement.
“We are pleased with Court’s ruling today applying well established Nebraska law on horse race wagering,” it read. “Unfortunately, the Nebraska Racing Commission was given this same legal analysis by our office back in November of 2018.
“Despite this, on July 31, 2019, three Commission members chose to ignore Nebraska law and voted to allow in Nebraska the use of slot machine like devices known as the PariMax Pari-Mutuel Wagering System. Fortunately, the Court’s order immediately stopped those efforts.”
It does appear the only way to get with the times is to finish up the drive to get casino gambling on the November ballot.
If that passes, then there will be nothing the governor or the attorney general or Gambling with the Good Life or Tom Osborne can do about it.
You can bet so many will be there with their hands out when expanded gambling does get approved, just like the professional sports leagues have been with sports betting.
They fought it for years, but now that it’s a reality they want their share.
So no machines for now, and when they eventually get approved, we will have lost months and months — no really years — of potential revenue that could have been put to good use by the state.
Now, please excuse me while I go bang my head against a wall.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
