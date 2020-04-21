The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life in Grand Island and around the country since it first hit in mid March.
It changed things at Fonner Park as well.
Fonner has managed to keep racing with no fans in the stands since it went to a Monday through Wednesday schedule starting on March 23.
It’s not the same for the jockeys either. There’s no roar of the crowd as they head down the stretch like they would normally hear.
“The environment is a lot quieter,” jockey Jake Olesiak said. “Everything in life right now has changed so much. I can’t bring my family up any more, no kids on the backside. It makes it a lot tougher for sure, but we’re just happy we’re racing at this moment.”
There were 14 jockeys scheduled to ride on Tuesday. That includes Rilardo Carpio, who was excused from all his mounts.
Those jockeys have become used to the new reality at Fonner Park. Fonner is taking every precaution possible to keep everyone healthy.
“They take our temperature every day before the races,” said Olesiak, a six-time jockey champion at the Grand Island track. “They try to make sure there’s nothing going on. They’re doing whatever they can. Most people wear masks. It’s tough to wear them for the riders, but everybody else is required to wear them. They’re trying to take any precautions they can.”
The jockeys are in fairly close quarters in the jockeys’ room, but Olesiak it’s not as tight as you might think
“The jockeys try to keep our space as much as we can,” Olesiak said. “We try to keep six feet between us for the most part. In the sweat box, it’s kind of hard to do that because it’s pretty small in there.
“There aren’t a whole lot of riders and the jock’s room is pretty good sized. A lot of times there are more riders and there’s no room in between us, but I think for the most part everybody has a box in between each other so that helps.”
So far, Fonner has remained free of the COVID-19 pandemic even as Grand Island has morphed into a coronavirus hotbed in the past week or so.
“It’s pretty scary right now in Grand Island,” Olesiak said. “It’s one of the worst places for sure in the state, even in the nation. It’s a hot spot. Hopefully we can keep going as long as we can. Keep praying we don’t get it here at Fonner Park.”
There are only four days of racing remaining in the regular Fonner Park live meet, but now Fonner and the HBPA are preparing to run 12 more days with a second meet in May. That will have to be approved by the State Racing Commission on Wednesday.
“I think it’s great. The more races we can get the better,” Olesiak said. “The longer we can go the better, especially if there’s no Omaha and Lincoln this year.”
Olesiak had three wins Tuesday at Fonner. He won on Emmas Silver Rose for trainer Marvin Johnson in the second and later on Magnanimus Man for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the seventh.
He ended the day by winning on Big Egypt for trainer Jerry Gourneau in the ninth.
That gave Olesiak 40 wins at Fonner this season. It pulled him closer to leading jockey Armando Martinez who has 42.
Big payout fo pick 5 jackpot
The Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot had its second mandatory payout in two weeks Tuesday. Each correct 50-cent ticket paid $14,612.35.
The total pool for the pick five jackpot was $2,354,674.
There will be another mandatory payout on April 29, the last day of the current meet.
The total handle on Tuesday was $6,505,470, which was only about $700,000 below the handle on April 7 when the first mandatory pick five payout was made.
Let’s Go Places wins feature race
Let’s Go Places edged Indy N Roses by a nose to win the Fonner feature, a $10,000 six-furlong allowance optional claiming race for fillies and mares.
The 6-year-old Nebraska-bred daughter of Monhacracy and Lucky Feather covered the distance in 1:14.2 with jockey Ricardo Martinez aboard.
Let’s Go Places paid $73.40, $24.80 and $9.80. Indy N Roses paid $6.20 and $4.20 while May Flowers was $3.80.
The win was worth $5,544 for owner Leland Steffen. Let’s Go Places has now won five of 26 career starts with total earnings of $74,107.
Hoofprints
% One mile wasn’t enough to separate Captain Amante and Witt’s Hurricane in the third race. Captain Amante, with Dakota Wood aboard, led down the stretch but couldn’t completely hold off Witt’s Hurricane ridden by Ricardo Martinez, who had two wins for the day. The two hit the wire at the same time and replay determined it was a dead heat for the win.
% Wood also won on Frank D Oro for trainer Stetson Mitchell in the sixth race to give him two wins for the day.
% Gourneau won twice with Witt’s Hurricane in the third and Big Egypt in the ninth.
