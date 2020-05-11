Tara Hynes has been riding horses just about all her life.
“I’ve been riding horses since I was a little kid,” Hynes said. “Everything, pony rides, you name it. My parents gave me riding lessons.”
Of course there have been spills. Such is the nature of the activity.
But Hynes took it up a notch when she decided that after years of galloping and exercising thoroughbreds, she wanted to try her hand at being a jockey.
“I always really wanted to,” Hynes said. “That was always the end goal.”
It started at Penn National in Grantville, Pennsylvania, with a third-place finish on a horse named Raise the Mast on June 9, 2017.
It was right at two years later when she got her first win. That came on Jacque’s Nugget on June 7, 2019, at Mountaineer Racetrack in Chester, West Virginia.
What does she remember about that?
“Getting a lot of baby powder in my eyes afterwards, and ice water,” Hynes said. “But it was a great feeling. It was a photo finish and everything.”
Now Hynes, 29, has been practicing her trade at Fonner Park since the live meet started in February. She’s the only female jockey currently at the Grand Island track.
It’s been quite a journey for the lady from New Jersey.
“There have been some setbacks,” Hynes said. “I was out a couple of times for about six months with some medical stuff and what not.
“You can get hurt doing anything. It’s less frustrating doing something you absolutely love.”
Hynes has had a pretty smooth season at Fonner Park with no injuries to speak of, but certainly not as many wins as she would like.
Through Monday, Hynes has three wins in 73 starts at Fonner.
As an apprentice jockey, the horses Hynes rides get to carry five pounds less than the other horses. Some trainers like that advantage.
“It’s gone really well,” Hynes said. “I’m really thankful I ended up picking a place that is still running for one, but even aside from that, I was really happy from the time I got here from all the stewards and trainers. Everyone really helped make me feel calm. It seems like everyone is really rooting for me. I’m able to learn a lot.”
Some of her mounts come as a replacement when for one reason or another, the jockey scheduled to ride can’t go. Sometimes it works out, like on Hold Fast Kat in the middle of March.
“I was actually able to win one like that,” Hynes said. “And I’ve made a lot of connections that way. The trainers appreciate that I’m there if they need me and I can show people that I’m going to go out there and give it my best shot.”
Hynes said she’s not sure where she’ll go after Fonner ends on May 27. She may try to follow some of the trainers she’s gotten to know here, but with the current state of racing, it’s not certain yet which tracks will be running.
“I’m just trying to learn everything I can,” Hynes said. “I think I have a lot of assets that could be great for the sport, and of course there’s countless things to learn and I’m trying to do that every day.
“I’m here to learn and just be the best that I can be.”
Trainer Anderson wins three races
After winning four races April 14 at Fonner, trainer David C. Anderson had another big day on Monday.
Anderson finished with three wins on the day. He teamed with jockey Jake Olesiak to win the first race with Dixie Cat.
He followed that by winning the third and fourth races with Question Markie and Wild Drive, respectively. Jockey Francisco Arrieta rode both of them.
Doby wins Fonner feature
Doby held off Unshackled Cross by 2 1/4th lengths to win the Fonner Feature Monday.
The 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Goldencents and Caftan, trained by Stetson Mitchell, covered the six furlongs in 1:14.40 in the allowance race for 3-year-olds and up who had never won four races.
It was the third win in 16 career starts for Doby, ridden by Jarred Journet, and was worth $3,240 for owner Donna Eaton. That brought Doby’s career earnings to $61,149.
Doby paid $3.00, $2.40 and $2.10. Unshackled Cross paid $5.60 and $.3.20 while Ohtani paid $4.20 to show.
Hoofprints
% Trainer Dean Drake recorded his first career win with Minefield under the hands of jockey Dakota Wood in the fifth race.
% Arrieta rode Superstyle to a win in the nightcap for Mitchell. It was the third win of the day for Arrieta and the second for Mitchell.
% Multiple five-of-fives in the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot paid $458 each. The carryover into Tuesday’s racing is $232,925. There will be a mandatory payout of the jackpot on Wednesday.
% Monday’s all-sources handle was $3,324,568.
