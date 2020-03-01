Veteran horse racing fans in Grand Island will remember Curtis Kimes.
He’s the jockey who had four or five strong seasons at Fonner Park, including 2005 when he won the jockey’s title with 68 wins.
Kimes made his return to Fonner for the first two weekends of the season, but now he’s gone again, back home to Oklahoma where he spends most of his time.
Kimes had five wins in 28 starts in two weekends of racing at the Grand Island track.
“I like it up at Fonner,” Kimes said. “This is one of the best bullrings around.”
Kimes spends most of his time these days riding at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Oklahoma, where he lives. Will Rogers opens March 16 and runs through May 23.
Kimes also goes to Remington Park in Oklahoma City, which is about a two-hour drive from Claremore. Grand Island is seven-to-eight hours from Claremore.
Remington Park’s season runs from March 6 on into December.
There are a number of Oklahoma trainers who have made their way to Fonner, at least for now. Kimes has followed them here, along with Oklahoma jockeys like Travis Cunningham, Eric McNeill and Dakota Wood, although Wood did ride at Fonner a year ago.
“I had two or three trainers that were bringing horses up from Oklahoma and wanted to give them a race and kind of get them fit,” Kimes said. “I was like I’ll go up there and ride to get fit again because the last couple years, I’ve just kind of took off for four months and then not rode anything, so I kind of needed to get fit again.”
He’s getting fit in a hurry, but then riding horses is just what he does.
Kimes grew up in Harrison Arkansas. His family had horses, but not thoroughbreds. He grew up riding cattle horses.
“We had horses since I was born,” Kimes said. “I was riding horses before I could walk.”
Kimes had a friend in grade school whose dad was a PRCA rodeo announcer. He traveled with his friend and his family to some bush races in local towns.
“When I was in high school and kind of got into it, he kept hounding me to be a jockey because I was gonna be little, he said, and so I got it on my mind when I was in about ninth or 10th grade that that’s what I was going to do,” Kimes said.
He rode in his first thoroughbred races in 1988 with six starts and didn’t finish in the money in any of them. Kimes got into it regularly the next year and had 21 wins in 364 starts.
Kimes got his first win on a horse named Shooting Rock on May 5, 1989, at Longacres in Renton, Washington, near Seattle.
And now, all these years later, he’s won 2,058 races in 15,790 starts with total earnings over $22 million.
We may not have seen the last of Kimes for this year. It’s possible that he could return for the Bosselman in late April if the opportunity should arise.
Ted W wins Fonner feature
Dakota Wood guided Ted W to a win in the $10,000 allowance/optional claiming feature race Sunday.
It was the second win of the Fonner live meet for Ted W, a 9-year-old son of Niigon and Victoria Princess. Ted W covered the six furlongs in 1:13.40 and won by a length and a half over For the Hustle ridden by Freddy Manrrique.
The win was worth $5,040 for owner Roy Reinke. Ted W has now won 11 of 45 races lifetime with total earnings of $335,333.
With four wins, Reinke is tied with Adriel Gonzalez for the most wins by a trainer in the meet.
Ted W paid $5.40, $3.40 and $2.60. For the Hustle paid $5.20 and $3.80 to place and Sea Treaty $5.20 to show.
It was the second win of the day for Wood who also won on Holy Marie for trainer Mike Sorensen in the fifth.
Bold Accent clarification
The Bold Accent Stakes Saturday was a mess for Fonner stewards to sort out.
Love at Night (No. 5), with Chris Fackler on board crossed the line first with Wanderintheforest (No. 6) ridden by Jake Olesiak second, Extreme Caution (No. 1) ridden by Nathan Haar third and Honey Hearts (No. 3) ridden by Freddy Manrrique fourth.
But stewards Bob Pollock, Dennis Kochevar and Doug Schoepf got word from the outriders that the No. 6 claimed a foul against No. 5 while No. 3 claimed a foul against both No. 5 and No. 6.
In the end the stewards dropped Wanderintheforest to fourth. Love at Night stayed on top with Extreme Caution second and Honey Hearts third.
The stewads said Sunday that Haar indicated to the outriders that he had an objection too, but that information didn’t get relayed up to the stewards. It didn’t really matter because the other objections had been made.
Olesiak said the stewards told him they didn’t think he did anything wrong. Love at Night was just spooked by Wanderintheforest.
“If you watch the replay, there was zero contact from my horse to any other horse,” Olesiak said.
Fonner adds Pick 4
The Nebraska Racing Commission approved a request from Fonner Park to add a Pick 4 wager to its menu starting on Friday.
The pick four will begin on race two each day with a 50 cent minimum wager.
Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said he’d been asked by some of the bigger horse players to add the Pick 4, but he didn’t want it to interfere with the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot wager which covers the final five races each day.
“The Pick 4 wager became very popular years ago across the nation,” Kotulak said. “I think we now have a cozy niche for a Pick 4 early in our daily race card. On Saturday afternoons the wager will conclude before the start of the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot.”
There will be no carryover on the wager. It will pay out on tickets with the most correct races in the four-race sequence.
Ogataul nominations
Nominations are in for the 25th running of the $20,000 Ogataul Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.
Sixteen Nebraska-breds have been nominated for the six-furlong race, including Be My Shadow, trained by Marvin Johnson, who won the Ogataul the past two years. Call Me Bubba, the Ogataul winner in 2017 and trained by Bill Krause, is also nominated
Ogataul Nominees
Alex To, David Anderson; Be My Shadow, Marvin Johnson; Call Me Bubba, Bill Krause; Chared, Johnson; Creed Revenge, Schuyler Condon; Go Gold, Larry Donlin Jr.; In Side The Line, Condon; Kenhedoit, Dalton Dieter; L B Gold, Krause; Military Strike, Raymond Sauerwein; Morning Shadow, John Ness; P R Why Not, Alonzo Quinn; Phlash Drive, Anderson; Pickeljuice, Musquiz; Seville’swonderboy, Todd James Jordan; Stef’s Guy, Dale Burns.
Hoofprints
— Jockey Freddy Manrrique had two wins on Sunday. He won on Memory of Swim for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the third race and on A Kiss Goodnight for trainer Marissa Black in the sixth.
— Nathan Haar also won twice on Spunky Kitten for trainer Mark Lemburg in the second and on Shiverhertimbers for trainer Stetson Rushton in the eighth.
— Armando Martinez and Jake Olesiak are tied in the jockey standings with nine wins. Manrrique is right behind with eight.
— Isai Gonzalez is on top of the trainer’s standings with seven wins. David Anderson has five while Kelli Martinez, Stetson Mitchell and Salvador Arceo had four each.
