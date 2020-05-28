Isai Gonzalez hasn’t been coming to Fonner Park all that long.
But in his short time here, he’s made his presence felt.
Gonzalez wrapped up the trainer’s title — his third in four years — with 38 wins this season. Kelli Martinez was right there with a chance to win until the final day and finished with 36.
There were more racing days at Fonner this year, but that doesn’t change the fact that his 38 wins were the most by a trainer since David Anderson won 39 in 2009.
Many of Gonzalez’s wins came with horses owned by his younger brother Adriel. While Isai, 39, was taking the trainer’s title, Adriel, who Isai says is 32, won the owner’s title with 20 wins this season. Martinez Racing was second with 17.
“He started with me,” Isai said of Adriel. “He’s my younger brother. We have a plan. We do things the right way. It’s working so far.”
Isai arrived on the Fonner scene in 2017 when he won 17 races and claimed the trainer’s title despite not arriving at Fonner until the middle of March. That title wasn’t decided until the final race of the final day when Bam Bam Cam, trained by Gonzalez, won to give him the championship.
Jerry Gourneau along with Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame members Marvin Johnson and David C. Anderson all tied for second that year with 16 wins.
Gonzalez also had eight seconds and four thirds that year, so 29 of his 37 starts (78 percent) ended up in the money. He left Fonner Park that year with just five horses after losing a number of them to claims.
This year, Isai brought a full barn of 40 to Grand Island after spending much of the winter at Delta Downs in Vinton, Louisiana. He had success there with 26 wins in just 130 starts to finish fourth in the trainer’s standings with heavyweights like Karl Broberg and Robertino Diodoro ahead of him.
His winning percentage of 20 percent was similar to Broberg’s and Diodoro’s at 23 percent.
Many of the horses Isai trains are owned by Adriel.
“He tries to have around 25 horses with me as an owner,” Isai said. “Sometimes I have more because I’m working for other owners too.
Isai and Adriel also have another brother and sister who own some horses as well.
Last year Isai had 29 wins in 97 starts to win his second trainer’s title in three years.. In 2018 he finished second with 17 wins in just 43 starts for a winning percentage of 40 percent. His horses that year were also in the money 70 percent of the time.
This year was another productive one for Isai Gonzalez and his crew. Isai was glad to be in Grand Island and that Fonner Park found a way to keep running through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been blessed,” he said. “We know a lot of places they had to stop running. We got kind of lucky to keep going.”
Martinez was happy with her 36 wins. She did have a better winning percentage than Gonzalez at 31 to 21, but Gonzalez had 184 starts to 115 for Martinez.
“He just had way more horses than we did,” Martinez said. “Our horses had been going and going. I just could not beat them up.
“It would have been wonderful and exciting to win, but we’re happy.”
Isai and his stable are now headed for Evangeline Downs in Opelousas, Louisiana. The meet there is scheduled to start June 5 and runs through Aug. 29.
Fonner Park awards
Fonner Park announced its annual awards on Thursday.
Sleepy Eyes Todd, winner of the Bosselman-Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes, took home the honors for horse of the year at Fonner Park.
Sleepy Eyes Todd, trained by Miguel Angel Silva and ridden by Quincy Hamilton, won the Bosselman by 6 ½ lengths in 1:44.40.
Eaton’s Memory, trained by Mark Hibdon, was named the older filly or mare of the year after winning both the Runza Stakes and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes.
The feat of the year was Fonner passing the $100 million mark in total handle on Tuesday.
2020 Fonner Park Champions
Three-Year-Old Filly — Mean Erika: trained by Kelli Martinez, won two of three starts, including the Pepsi Stakes.
Three-Year-Old Colt or Gelding — Ye Be Judged: trained by Marissa Black, had two wins in six starts, including the Fonner Park Special Stakes.
Older Filly or Mare -- Eaton’s Memory: trained by Mark Hibdon, won the Runza Stakes and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes in her only two starts.
Older Horse — Sleepy Eyes Todd: trained by Miguel Angel Silva, Won the Bosselman.
Sprinter — Scooter’s Boy: trained by David C. Anderson, won four of five starts.
Claimer — Ted W: trained by Salvador Arceo, won both his starts in claiming races and the Budweiser/Tondi Stakes.
Horse of the Year — Sleepy Eyes Todd: won the Bosselman.
Race of the Year — Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes.
Feat of the Meet — Fonner Park surpasses $100 million in all-sources handle on May 26, 2020.
