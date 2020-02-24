CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska basketball notched its first 20-loss season in program history on Monday in a 71-59 defeat at Illinois.
The Huskers tied the game twice — at 31 and 46 — but never led and lost its 12th straight game.
Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 14 points, Dachon Burke added 13, Thorir Thorbjarnarson made three 3-pointers for 11 points and Yvan Ouedraogo recorded his third double-double of the year with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Starting point guard Cam Mack did not make the trip due to an illness, which threw off the Husker offense, coach Fred Hoiberg said. NU shot the second fewest 3-pointers of the season, just 15 for the game, tying a season-low with just 5 made from behind the arc.
Illini 7-footer Kofi Cockburn got a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu scored 18, with Trent Frazier adding 11 with three 3-pointers. The Illini snagged 19 offensive rebounds and turned those into 14 second chance points. Nebraska turned it over 13 times.
“We got a little disorganized at times on the offensive end,” Hoiberg said. “When you give up 14 extra possessions, you’re gonna have a tough time winning a game on the road.”
Nebraska fell behind 11 early, but responded with a 13-3 run to tie the game at 31.
NU baited Illinois (18-9, 10-6) into 3-pointers and the Illini bit, making 4 of 12 in the first half and just 5 of 19 on the night. Long rebounds — and five first-half steals — picked up the pace and played into Nebraska’s favor.
But two late Frazier 3-pointers — the second one from 75-feet and at the buzzer — put Illinois up 37-31 at halftime.
“The key stretch were those six points they scored before halftime,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) has given up a score on the final defensive possession in the first half in the last five games. Four of those were 3-pointers, the other two free throws after getting fouled shooting a 3-pointer.
Out of halftime, Thorbjarnarson hit a corner 3-pointer, then a 30-footer from the wing to lead the Huskers back to a tie game at 46 with 15 minutes left. Nebraska made six of its first seven shots in the second half, and after a layup from Jervay Green on a fast break, erased the six-point halftime deficit.
An offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols, then lay in by Cockburn began what would end up an 11-1 Illini run. In that stretch, Nebraska missed five straight shots, three in the lane.
Ouedraogo scored twice inside to keep it within striking distance, but the Illini ran away with it in the final 10 minutes.
“He’s been terrific,” Hoiberg said of Ouedraogo. “To go out there and battle with big Kofi like he did, that’s one of the strongest players in our league, and I thought he went toe to toe with him.”
Cockburn got his shots on the freshman, too, scoring six points for a 65-53 lead. A layup from Dosunmu made it 14-point deficit, the 12th straight time Nebraska’s fallen into that hole.
Nebraska missed nine of its final 11 shots of the game.
“When you’re on a streak like we’re on right now, the easy thing to do is shut down, but our guys continue to come in and work and try to get things corrected and come out in the games and battle, and that’s what it’s all about,” Hoiberg said.
The Huskers host No. 23 Ohio State on Thursday.
