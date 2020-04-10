Horsemen’s Park made it official Thursday, postponing next month’s live meet because of coronavirus-related health restrictions.
The move is pending the approval of the Nebraska Racing Commission.
“We’ve been pretty much 99% shut down since St. Patrick’s Day,” General Manager Mike Newlin said. “Fans couldn’t come watch the live races and we don’t have the funds to run those races.”
The facility, located at 63rd & Q Streets, was scheduled to race seven days in May.
The track ran nine days each of the previous two years and drew a record attendance of 67,800 in 2019.
“We were optimistic for another strong meet,” Newlin said. “But the virus has changed everything.”
Because of health-regulation limits of no more than 10 people, Horsemen’s Park has had to severely restrict its simulcast operation. That lost revenue would have gone toward race purses during the live meet.
“It hasn’t been a good situation, but it’s the world we’re living in right now,” Newlin said. “Right now, I can’t really estimate when or if we’ll run.”
Live racing continued at Grand Island’s Fonner Park, though no fans are allowed in the grandstand.
Newlin said the tighter health regulations in Douglas County wouldn’t even make that kind of racing possible.
“We’ve had people call and ask about that,” he said. “But we’ve got stricter regulations and it just wouldn’t be possible to race.”
Newlin complimented Fonner for still being able to race while generating purses for local horsemen. The facility has been helped tremendously by off-track simulcast revenues that have grown into the millions because few tracks are still racing, though Fonner only receives a small percentage of that money.
“The bright spot for Nebraska racing is those huge numbers at Fonner,” he said. “It’s helped them be self-sufficient.”
Newlin said he is hopeful that live races might be held at Columbus after the Fonner meet ends April 29. That track was scheduled to race nine days, from May 29 to June 21.
“That would give us some more time, and maybe some things will have changed,” he said. “Again, there are a lot of things we just don’t know about right now.”
Newlin said he has been busy handling canceled reservations for either the live meet or Kentucky Derby simulcast day.
The Derby, traditionally run on the first Saturday in May, has been moved to September.
“That’s one of our biggest days right there,” he said. “There just isn’t a lot of good news right now, so we’re all hopeful that life can get back to normal.”
