The Nebraska HBPA Racing Hall of Fame Banquet was held Saturday night at the Heartland Events Center, and it featured a who’s who of Nebraska racing.
That includes both the new inductees and several Hall of Fame members who were on hand.
The inductees were trainers Larry Donlin Sr. and the late Larry Staroscek, jockey’s Ken Shino and Tim Doocy, and long-time racing office workers Ann Shea (who passed away in 2019), and Carolyn Legenza.
The list of Hall of Famers on hand was also impressive it included jockeys John Lively, Fred Ecoffey, Perry Compton, R.D. Williams, Wayne Anderson and Randy Meier and trainers David C. Anderson and Marvin Johnson and racing official Bob Pollock.
For Lively, a 10-time jockey champion at Ak-Sa-Ben and winner of the 1990 George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award, it was a rare trip back to Fonner Park.
“I didn’t do a lot of my riding here,” Lively said. “I rode in Omaha all the time. Back earlier in my career, when Oklahoma was over I’d come in here and ride the tail end of this meet for two or three weeks and then go into Omaha and ride.
“In later years I’d come in here and ride stakes, but I didn’t do a whole lot of riding here at Fonner.”
Lively is now 76 and lives with his wife Pat in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He enjoyed a long career as a jockey that started in the mid 1960s and ran up until 1991.
He wasn’t a native Nebraskan, but always loved the state.
“As I’ve said numerous times, Nebraska has some of the nicest and best racing fans in all the world,” Lively said.
Lively rode at Ak-Sar-Ben from about 1970 until 1980. He was gone for a few years, then returned to ride from 1985 until 1991.
“I had a good run at Ak-Sar-Ben,” Lively said. “Ak-Sar-Ben was very good to me.”
Lively won jockey titles at Ak-Sar-Ben six straight years from 1971 until 1976.
In 1976, he rode Elocutionist to a win in the Preakness and finished third on him in the Kentucky Derby.
Lively rode for some of the legends of Nebraska racing, including Jack VanBerg and Don Von Hemel.
“I’d hate to start naming names because I’d leave some people out,” Lively said. “One guy who really helped my career at the start was (trainer) Jim Moss. When I first started coming to Nebraska, he put me on some nice horses. I won some races and that kind of got me rolling in Nebraska.”
When Lively — who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979 — got the invitation to come back for the Hall of Fame banquet, he was happy to make the trip.
“We came to support Tim (Doocy) and Larry Donlin and everyone going into it. It’s an exciting night for them,” Lively said. “That’s quite an honor. I felt very privileged to be nominated and then inducted.”
Hall of Fame Inductees
— Larry Donlin Sr. — has been a trainer since 1973 and amassed 956 wins in that time. He spent much of his time training claimers, but had many stakes horses, including Incredible L.S., Lady Skywalker and Bold Comic.
— Ken Shino — won 2,542 races in 18,954 career starts with lifetime earnings over $22 million. He set a Fonner Park record and was featured nationally after winning eight races in on day April 2, 2000.
— Ann Shea — for over 30 years, Shea served the Nebraska racing community as the Nebraska Racing Commission Office Manager. She passed away in May of 2019.
— Carolyn Legenza — spent many years as a bookkeeper at the Columbus track and later at all the tracks on the Nebraska circuit.
— Tim Doocy — set records for wins at Ak-Sar-Ben with 97 in 1984 and again with 122 in 1985. Doocy won the Grade 1 Haskell Invitaitonal at Monmouth Park in 1990 aboard Restless Con to go along with several stakes wins in Nebraska racing.
— Larry Staroscik — his career as an owner and trainer spanned more than 50 years. He had over 1,000 wins and when Fonner kicked off could always be found in Barn L. Staroscik passed away on Jan. 30, 2019.
Pierpont wins Fonner feature
Freddy Manrrique rode Pierpont to a win in the Fonner Feature on Sunday.
Pierpont, trained by Isai Gonzalez, covered the four furlongs in 46.40 to win by a 1 1/2 lengths over Giant Gamble. Pierpont, a 5-year-old son of Yankee Gentleman and Yes It’s Gold who was bred in Louisiana, won for the fourth time in 22 starts. It was his first start at Fonner Park.
The win was worth $3,240 for owner Elmy Ros Sandoval and brought Pierpont’s career earnings to $59,510.
Pierpont paid $8.20, $4.40 and $2.80 to win. Giant Gamble paid $6.60 and $4.00 to place and Heir House One $3.60 to show.
Thoroughbred breeders announce winners
The Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeder’s Association announced it’s 2019 winners at the banquet Saturday night:
— 3-year-old filly — Chamber Doors, by Judge bill out of Cmonbabylitemyfire, Landis Stables breeder; Runner-up — Joy Forever, by Judge bill out of Silent Reason, Landis Stables breeder.
— 3-year-old colt or gelding — Chared, by What Now out of Chablack, Marvin Johnson breeder. Runner-up — Phlash Drive, by Cougar Cat out of By the Sky, Dave Anderson breeder.
4-year-old and up fillies and mares — Love at Night, b`y Mr. Nightlinger out of Lovesablumin, Thomas E. Thomas breeder. Runner-up — Lets Go Places, by Monhacracy out of Lucky Feather, Leland Steffen breeder.
4-year-old and up colts and geldings — Go Gold, By Mine for Gold out of Statsie’s Charmer, Herb L. Riecken breeder. Runner-up — Be My Shadow, by Shadow Hawk out of Shesaluckyflag, Delores Barney breeder.
Stallion — Cougar Cat, by Storm Cat out of Excellent Meeting.
Mare — Lovesablumin, by Blumin Affair out of Strawberry Love.
Breeder of the year — Leland Steffen. Runner-up — Landis Stables.
Orphan Kist nominees
The nominations are in for the 24th running of the $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.
The Orphan Kist is a six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares.
The favorite will be Love at Night. The 7-year-old mare trained by Terrell Hemmer won four stake races at Fonner a year ago, including the Orphan Kist, and won the Bold Accent Stakes the first weekend of the 2020 live meet.
Orphan Kist Nominations
Amy’s Shadow, Gary Luke; Chamber Doors, Marissa Black; Chub’s Charmer, David C. Anderson; Joy Forever, Black; Judge on the Run, Black; Let’s Go Places, Gregorio Rivera; Lost Key, Kyndra McKinney; Love at Night, Terrell Hemmer; Mayzee, James Cranwell; Mine for a Song, Monty Luark; Ubetcha Ima Bumper, Shelby Sola; Wild Blue Kiss, Richard Bliss.
Hoofprints
— Jockey Dakota Wood and trainer Mark Hibdon teamed up to win the fifth race with Junkers and the sixth with Beta Capo Song.
— Jockey Chris Fackler won the second race on Taylor’s Prince for trainer Steve Hall and the fourth race on Sisters Heart for trainer John Ness.
— Jockey Armando Martinez and his trainer/wife Kelli teamed up to win two more. They won with Possibly in Love in the third and with Warrior’s Lullaby in the eighth.
— Armando Martinez now leads the jockey standings with 16 wins. Manrrique has 13, Jake Olesiak 12 and Dakota Wood 11.
— Gonzalez is atop the trainer standings with 11 wins. Kelli Martinez has nine, David Anderson eight and Stetson Mitchell and Marissa Black five each.
