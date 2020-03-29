Days 13 through 15 of the 2020 Fonner Park live meet were unlike any we have ever seen.
Those were the first days of the Monday through Wednesday format, without fans in the stands, that officials came up with in an attempt to salvage at least some of what remains of the live racing season in Grand Island.
And those first three days went extremely well in some ways. With no fans in the stands and an ever-growing audience watching on TVG and other simulcast outlets, the Fonner mutuel handle exploded to never-before-seen heights.
It was $1.3 million with nine races on Monday, $2.2 million with 10 races on Tuesday and then $1.6 million on just eight races on Wednesday.
It was enough that maybe, just maybe, Fonner will be able to continue after the two-week trial period that ends on Wednesday.
There were some posts on social media that indicated Fonner and the HBPA already had agreed to proceed past Wednesday’s card. Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak didn’t want to go that far yet, but it looks like there is a real chance that Fonner could proceed and finish up this live racing season.
That is, of course, if the coronavirus doesn’t cause it to be shut down at some point.
Sunday was supposed to be the camels and ostrich races that packed fans elbow to elbow inside the Fonner Park facilities a year ago. The coronavirus wiped that out, along with all the cool things Kotulak planned for fans during the live racing season.
All that is left to do is run some races, and some tracks are doing just that.
The Florida Derby, a major prep race for the Kentucky Derby which this year won’t take place until September if at all, just took place Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida.
Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, is still running. So is Tampa Bay Downs and Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky, and Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Oklahoma.
And Fonner Park in Grand Island.
Racing came to a halt at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California, Friday because of the coronavirus. Aidan Butler, the acting executive director of California racing, put it this way:
“We are very different from almost every other industry,” he told the board during its monthly meeting held via a conference call. “Horses need exercise. The second we stop racing, the whole ecosystem becomes in jeopardy.”
That’s what Fonner and the Nebraska horsemen are trying to avoid.
“I think they’ve done a heck of a job putting this all together on such short notice, management and the HBPA,” trainer Steve Hall said. “It’s a good deal for us. It keeps us alive and keeps us going, that’s the main thing.”
Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson said the horsemen are just trying to make a living.
“Nobody is trying to get rich in this game,” he said. “We just want to make a living, and we can’t make a living if we don’t run.”
And they’ve been running, and running well. The quality of horses at Fonner has improved greatly too over the past few years.
“You know, two years ago, you could just keep rotating horses from the last year but now it’s just gotten so tough,” trainer Salvador Arceo said. “When it’s as competitive as it is here you kind of got to go out and get some stock.”
Anderson has certainly seen that competitiveness as well at Fonner.
“Everybody thinks it’s easy to win races here at Fonner Park,” Anderson said. “And I’ve been here long enough to know that this is probably just as difficult to win races here as any place in the country.”
Fonner and Will Rogers are now the only tracks running early in the week. Will Rogers starts at 1:30 p.m. Fonner has moved its first race post time back to 4 p.m. for the remainder of the meet, however long that turns out to be.
The later post will give Fonner a couple more races late in the day with no simulcasting competition at all. The late races each day last week really raked in the handle.
On Wednesday, the first race of the day had a win pool of $19,830. The last race of the day, which went off at 6:59 p.m., had $89,307 in the win pool.
Now if they can just make enough to keep the races going through April — and keep the coronavirus away at the same time.
At press time, racing at Fonner was still a go for Monday.
It’s a day-by-day thing, if not hour-by-hour. Horsemen at Santa Anita were getting ready to race on Friday when the word came that the races were shut down.
Such is the new normal we will all have to live with for a while.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
