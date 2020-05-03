Monday is opening day at Fonner Park.
Sort of at least.
Fonner opens what its been calling its second live meet with an eight-race card on Monday. That follows the 30 days Fonner has already held which have been influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March 23, Fonner has been on a Monday through Wednesday schedule of racing with no fans in the stands. It’s different, but management and horsemen have made it work.
Now we’ll see more of the same for the final 12 days of racing, and it will look quite a bit like the last 18 days of Monday through Wednesday racing.
Champions will be crowned for jockeys, trainers and owners at the end of May.
Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak had been considering the idea of running on a Thursday in May or maybe even a Saturday. But with Churchill Downs starting back up soon and with Santa Anita expected to follow, that is no longer a viable idea.
“I think it’s a bad idea to try and do something on Saturday,” Kotulak said. “That was my whole idea was to offer something that would run into West Coast prime time, so that idea is off. And if Gulfstream is going to run on Thursday, that isn’t a good idea either.
“So I think we’ll continue to function in the niche we’ve created for ourselves on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Fonner’s all-sources handle has been rather astonishing since going to Monday through Wednesday racing. People from around the globe with money to bet have been exposed to the Grand Island track for the first time after Fonner signed up several new outlets for its signal.
That handle, which Fonner receives a share of just 3%, has allowed the track to keep running. But most days they have had nine races on the card. But for the next three days, there are just eight each day.
“My big concern now is just if we’re going to continue to offer a viable betting product,” Kotulak said. “By that I mean entries have already started to come down and are not as strong as when we first started. Now we’re having seven or eight-horse races. There are eight-race cards instead of nine.”
There are reasons for the smaller fields and fewer races. For one, Kotulak has urged everyone to keep the best interest of the horses in mind.
“That’s a result of me asking our racing secretary and our racing office and the horsemen to not over enter their horses,” Kotulak said. “I do not want these horses to be over raced. If a horse isn’t ready to run, don’t run them.”
Racing secretary Doug Schoepf and assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson will continue to shoot for nine races each day.
“We’ll try to get nine. It just so happened that’s what it turned out to be,” Anderson said. “You don’t want to run an extra short field just to make nine races. (Last) week we had pretty good numbers.”
There isn’t really much of a chance to ship new horses in either because of the restrictions Fonner has placed on new horsemen coming to the track. Trainers might be interested in sending some horses to Grand Island, but they might not want to send them to a trainer who is already here.
Plus, help is short on the backside as it is. Trainers already here might not be able to take on extra horses.
“We really don’t have the channels for a lot of horses to come race with us, even though many racetracks are shut down,” Kotulak said. “That’s all a part of the equation of trying to continue to operate and not lose money.”
Fonner won’t be offering any stake races for the better horses in this last month. That doesn’t mean some won’t race at some point.
“If we can build some allowance races for some better horses, that would be great,” Kotulak said. “But there are no plans for any form of a stake schedule to be offered as part of this second season.”
There’s a starter allowance on Tuesday that shows how things might go. In a race for fillies and mares, there are horses like Honey Hearts, Classy and Fast, and Matapan — who finished second in the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes last week — signed up to run.
Wednesday there is an allowance race for Nebraska-breds like Go Gold, Be My Shadow, Phlash Drive and Love At Night, the top mare in Nebraska who won six straight stake races at Fonner before finishing eighth in the Runza Stakes in March.
Those are both interesting races.
“There might be some allowance races,” Anderson said. “So some of our best horses will get to run again sometime. It won’t be a stake, but it will be a good one.”
There is one final idea Kotulak has that still might happen. How about a day of racing with fans in the stands?
But it’s still a long shot for sure.
“If it could happen, maybe some kind of a triumphant conclusion at the end of May,” Kotulak said. “It would surely be fun, but I’m not holding my breath.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
