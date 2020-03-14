On the fourth weekend of live racing at Fonner Park, the snow came.
Eventually that snow led to the cancellation of Saturday’s 10-race card. The $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes will likely be postponed to another day.
“I wouldn’t have expected it to take to the fourth weekend before we canceled due to weather and track conditions,” Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said.
The decision was made a bit later than Kotulak and other officials would have liked. It didn’t come until around 12:30 p.m. when Kotulak was called to the jockey’s room.
“It was the same thing,” he said. “They don’t want to ride over a slippery racetrack. My concern is for the horses and the people riding those horses.”
Track personnel attempted to get water off the track, but it wasn’t enough.
“I told (the jockeys) I understand it’s about safety to the horses and the jockeys, and I understand their decision,” Kotulak said. “I did tell them I don’t want them not riding every
time the racetrack condition becomes something other than fast.”
Kotulak said they are offering refunds or exchanges for people who had purchased seating or a program.
Racing is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with an eight-race card. Kotulak said if racing is not possible, he hopes a decision can be made earlier in the day.
“We’ll strive for an answer sooner if it is at all possible,” he said.
