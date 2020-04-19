When there were only four nominees for the Fonner Park Special Stakes for fillies, something had to be done.
There are usually two divisions of the Fonner Park Special Stakes, one for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old fillies and another for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old colts and geldings.
But with just four fillies nominated the two divisions are going to be condensed to one six-furlong race on Monday with a purse of $30,000.
The morning-line favorite is Ye Be Judged (5-2), ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Marissa Black.
Ye Be Judged, the son of Judge Bill and Cmonbabylitemyfire, has one win in three career starts, all at Fonner Park.
He won a maiden special weight race March 6 when he beat Yayasgotmoregame (9-2) and Mr. Big Shot (7-2), both entered in the special stakes.
Ye Be Judged finished second in his last start April 8 behind Name That Price.
“We (were) looking for a race to get him ready for the Nebraska-bred stakes,” Black said. “My colt is a good, little, solid, honest colt. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s quite mature for a young horse. He’s had enough races he knows what it is.
“He’s seasoned enough is the best way to put it.”
David C. Anderson has three entered with Mr. Big Shot, Zibby Too (10-1) and Trip Code (8-1) all scheduled to go to the post.
Zibby Too along with Lovesaflyin (6-1), who is trained by Terrell Hemmer, are the only two fillies entered.
Hemmer said Lovesaflyin, a filly who has loads of potential, needs to race.
“A guy doesn’t get one that can run in it very often,” Hemmer said of the Fonner Park Special Stakes. “Heck, all of mine shin bucked before that. The last time I won that race was with Strawberry Kid (2002). That was a long time ago.”
Lovesaflyin, a sister to Love At Night who had a six-race streak of stakes wins at Fonner snapped last week in the Runza Stakes, won her first race Feb. 22 at Fonner when she edged Possibly in Love by half a length in a four-furlong race.
She finished third in an allowance race March 15, then sixth in the Pepsi Stakes on March 31.
“We tried her in the Pepsi and those things were just too tough,” Hemmer said. “We changed a few pieces of equipment and tried some different things. Hopefully she’ll run a little better. We won’t know until we try.”
J Train (6-1) and Leon’s Diamond (12-1), trained by Marvin Johnson, round out the field.
“It’s a lot of breeder’s money that we’re running for,” Hemmer said. “Even running fourth is a pretty good check. It’s better than sitting in the stall.”
Fonner plans to run May
Fonner Park intends to conduct a second season of racing that would start May 4 and run through May 31.
Fonner has been racing on Monday through Wednesday since March 23 with no spectators in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said racing continues to be on a day-to-day basis because of the pandemic.
“The ability to continue racing with minimal national and global wagering opportunities has cast a brilliant light on Fonner Park,” Kotulak said in a statement. “There has been a chunk of mutuel handle on the Fonner Park races, but money bet out-of-state only represents a chink of revenue compared to money bet on-track.”
Since March 23, the total mutuel handle has averaged $2,836,904 a day, excluding the $7.1 million wagered on April 7 when there was a $4.1 million pick five jackpot payout.
Kotulak said they have to consider 2021 purse money which is generated by the mutuel handle plus all the expenses Fonner incurs to put on live racing.
“Another important financial factor is that once other tracks return with their racing, the mutuel handle on Fonner Park will drop,” Kotulak said. “My goal is not to simply make hay this year. I have a responsibility to Fonner Park, the horsemen and the city of Grand Island to remain viable for many years to come.”
The Nebraska State Racing commission has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday. The commission would have give its permission for those 12 extra days of racing at Fonner.
Pick 5 to payout again
The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot will make the second mandatory payout of the season on Tuesday.
The current carryover into Monday’s racing is $232,132.
“It’s never easy to hit a jackpot wager but at some point, the probability and mutuel numbers can become counter-productive and need to get reset,” Kotulak said in a release.
On April 7 when the previous mandatory payout took place, fans bet $3.6 million into the pot on that day alone. More than 200 winning tickets were worth over $8,000 each.
“A giant payoff of millions of dollars is nice for one winner and is a sexy headline but it’s beneficial if the money gets spread out to several winners,” Kotulak said. “Periodic mandatory payouts spread the joy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.