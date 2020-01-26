It’s less than a month before Fonner Park opens its 31-day live racing meet which runs Feb. 21 through May 2.
The backside is just beginning to come alive with activity. Racing secretary Doug Schoepf estimated last week that there were around 350 horses on the grounds. He hopes to have 800 to 900 hundred when the live meet begins.
“We have quite a few of the bigger stables that are ready to run and aren’t going to come until the middle of February, just about a week before we open,” Schoepf said.
That includes 2019 trainer champion Isai Gonzalez who is bringing a full stable of 40 horses to Fonner Park.
Gonzalez is currently racing at Delta Downs in Vinton, Louisiana, where he is third in the trainer standings with 21 wins in 98 starts. Karl Broberg is the leader with 79 wins in 334 starts and Robertino Diodoro second with 33 wins in 143 starts.
Gonzalez’s win percentage of 21% is just a hair behind Broberg and Didoro who are both at 23%.
Gonzalez won the trainer’s title a year ago at Fonner with 29 wins in 97 starts. He finished second behind David Anderson with 17 wins in just 48 starts in 2018.
Gonzalez won a tight race in 2017 with 17 wins in just 37 starts with Anderson, Marvin Johnson and Jerry Gourneau all one win behind with 16.
“You know he loves Fonner Park,” Schoepf said of Gonzalez. “So, and he’s bringing a full load this year. Yeah, it’s more than he’s had in the past. He had 20 here last year so he’s doubled his number for this year. He said he’s gearing up for Fonner Park.”
Schoepf said a couple of other Delta Downs trainers have indicated they would be coming to Fonner Park as well. He said Eric Hall is expected to bring around 10 head as is Dedrick Jones.
“Hopefully they’ll all show up, but I’ve talked to those people and they said they’re coming,” Schoepf said. “We’ll wait and see.”
The local guys will be back again like Anderson, Johnson, Jim Compton and his son Jesse, Kelli Martinez, Steve Hall, Stetson Mitchell and Terrell Hemmer who is trainer of Love at Night, a mare who won five of six starts last year in mostly Nebraska-bred races.
Mark Hibdon, a Texas trainer who has become a regular at Fonner Park, is bringing 20 horses to the track. Gorneau and Troy Bethke will be back again as well.
A number of familiar names will return to the jockey colony too.
That includes jockey champ Jake Olesiak as well as Chris Fackler, Dakota Wood, Ricardo Martinez, Scott Bethke, Freddy Manrique, Nathan Haar and Mike Luark to name a few.
Armando Martinez won 35 races at Fonner last year but missed most of the summer with an ankle injury. He’ll be back riding this year.
Timed workouts will begin in the near future. Each horse has to have at least one timed workout before going to the post for the first time this year if they started last year. If they didn’t start last year, they have to have two.
First-time starters have to have three, including one coming out of the starting gate.
Assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson will be timing the workouts as soon as the weather and track condition allows.
“That’s always the thing here,” Schoepf said. “You never know what the weather is going to do or how it’s going to treat you, but you know so far the winter hasn’t been that bad as far as the snow, but it’s been pretty cool.”
