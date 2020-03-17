On Monday, Grand Island mayor Roger Steele called a halt to live racing at Fonner Park because of concerns due to the coronavirus going around the nation.
Crowds are being discouraged, and Fonner Park has been drawing large crowds the first four weekends of the racing season, particularly on Saturdays.
Fonner Park was scheduled for a 31-day live meet. There have been 11 days of actual racing after Saturday’s card was canceled because of track conditions.
Racing was scheduled to run through May 2, the day of the Kentucky Derby, but Monday it was announced the Derby was going to be postponed until the first Saturday in September because of the coronavirus.
So that was that. No more racing at Fonner Park.
But maybe there is a way.
Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak, other Fonner racing officials, representatives of the Nebraska HBPA and Fonner Park board president Mike Jakubowski had a meeting on Tuesday.
“I just wanted to fill them in on facts I knew about the suspension of racing at Fonner Park,” Kotulak said. “I told them my primary concern is to maintain the care and welfare of not only the horsemen but the horses as well.”
And one suggestion Kotulak threw out there was to run races without any fans in the stands.
“Some ideas were floated,” Kotulak said. “We’re just kind of kicking around an idea of what we might be able to do to help a very dire situation.”
Kotulak said Sunday that wasn’t an option, but after thinking it over there may be a way to make it work.
“I brought up a suggestion of how we might be able to afford conducting a race card or some form of racing without any spectators in the grandstand,” Kotulak said. “A number of tracks have done that, but it’s feasible for them to do that because they’re a big track and they’ll get people betting on them at home or elsewhere with betting accounts.
“Fonner Park has no national appeal, so it’s a risky prospect because any race card we have never drives enough handle to pay for the races we have.”
It’s far from a done deal. Kotulak said there is much more to figure out before they can proceed.
“There are many more heavy questions to be asked,” Kotulak said. “Just moving forward to try to come up with some solutions for our horsemen.”
Many businesses are facing some dire consequences brought about by the coronavirus. Everyone involved with racing is caught in a tough situation.
“It’s a method for Fonner Park and the Nebraska HBPA to provide a means for these horsemen, owners, breeders, to race and make some money to pay their bills,” Kotulak said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.