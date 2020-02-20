New Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak has been busy the past few months after taking over for Bruce Swihart last summer.
Now Kotulak is ready to head into the 67th season of racing at Fonner Park and his first live meet as the man in charge of it all. He’ll have plenty to worry about this weekend, but one thing that seems to be under control is the weather.
As of Thursday afternoon, the weather forecast is calling for highs in the low 50s on Friday and maybe even into thelow 60s on Saturday.
“Well certainly there have been a lot of things on my plate, and the plate of Fonner Park, and its campus,” Kotulak said. “But as far as the racing element goes, we are tuned up and ready to go and Mother Nature has given us a pardon for this year.”
At least for now anyway.
“I’m sure we’ll still have to contend with weather through the course of the meet, but the hard winter element I think is behind us,” Kotulak said.
And ahead of us is 31 days of live racing over 11 weekends. The racing will offer the usual spills and thrills culminating with the Bosselman/Pump & Pantry Stakes on April 25 and the Kentucky Derby on May 2 on the final day of the live meet.
But there is a lot more going on these days around the races than just the horse racing action on the track.
That includes the Dinsdale Dashers Camel & Ostrich Racing on Sunday, March 29. That event had fans jammed into every nook and cranny of the facility a year ago, and Kotulak says it will be even better this year because the staff will be prepared for the onslaught of customers.
“We’ll have more food vendors here and food trucks to accommodate the crowd,” Kotulak said. “And I have some new surprise entertainment to take place between the camel and ostrich races.”
At this point, that surprise entertainment is being called a “bridal dress dash.” Kotulak may come up with a better name, but the idea is that women in their bridal dresses race on the track.
And that’s not all.
“I also plan to have a his and hers sled pull on the racetrack,” Kotulak said. “No snow or mud is needed.”
April 11, the day before Easter, will be a huge day at Fonner. That day is still Runza Family Day at the races, but this year it will also feature T-Rex racing sponsored by Equitable Bank.
The T-Rex idea came from Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington. This event will consist of at least 10 people dressed in T-Rex outfits bursting out of the starting gate and running down the track to the finish line.
Just google “T-Rex races Emerald Downs” and you can see what it’s all about.
“I think about the first time that hit social media I was bombarded with it,” Kotulak said. “I think it has a place here at Fonner Park so we’re gonna try to make it happen.”
Kotulak, who returned to Fonner before the last racing season after being on the national racing scene for around 20 years, brought some new things to Grand Island last year that will return in 2020.
That includes:
— The Skyline Pub with live music on Saturdays between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
— The ACE winner’s box complete with a sofa and a private bartender at the finish line.
— Nebraska’s most ridiculous happy hour at 5 p.m. on Fridays will include a Pizza Hut personal pan pizza, two 16-ounce beers and a $5 betting voucher for just $10.
— Sunday $1 family days with $1 pop, $1 hot dogs and $1 popcorn available at the Paddock concession area.
There is also a new gift shop located in the box seating of the grandstand near the Turf Club where you can buy Fonner gear, programs, snacks and water.
And there is some good news for the horsemen as well. The purses will open slightly higher than they were a year ago. Last year, Fonner was able to raise the purses three times late in the meet.
‘We started higher than where we started last year, and we want to be conservative but we would certainly have it as a goal to raise purses again before the end of the year,” Kotulak said.
So those are some of the highlights heading into live racing at Fonner Park. There is more, just come out and see for yourself.
“I’m enthusiastic for another season because racing is just so incredibly popular here in Grand Island and at Fonner Park,” Kotulak said. “The Saturdays here would rival Saturday at any other racetrack because we sell out every Saturday and there are very few tracks in the nation that can say that. So, the Fonner vibe is second to none.”
It all gets started Friday. It’s a nine-race card with three full fields of 10 scheduled to go to the post.
Fans will get a look at Smarty Party Papa, winner of the 2019 Grasmick Stakes, in the sixth race Friday.
Also, trainer Isai Gonzalez, who won the trainer’s title in 2019, sends four to the post on Saturday and three of them — Macandales in the second, Dance Even in the sixth and Honey Hearts in the seventh — are 2-1 morning-line favorites.
It all gets started at 2 p.m. Friday, and as track announcer Steve Anderson likes to say, “I can’t wait to see YOU at the races!”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
