There’s no major league baseball, no NBA basketball and the NCAA men’s basketball championship game would have been Monday night.
We all know what happened to March Madness.
There’s no high school track, tennis, golf, soccer or baseball going on any. No College World Series this year in Omaha, no Olympics until 2021 and some even dare to ask if there will be a college football season this year.
All this because of the coronavirus outbreak that has put the country — really the entire world — on hold.
One sport has at least for now found a way to keep going, although it certainly isn’t full speed ahead.
There were four tracks with live thoroughbred racing on Sunday: Tampa Bay Downs (Oldsmar, Florida), Gulfstream Park (Hallandale, Florida), Oaklawn Park (Hot Springs, Arkansas) and Remington Park (Oklahoma City).
On Monday and Tuesday it’s just Will Rogers (Claremore, Oklahoma) and Fonner Park.
That seems to be it. Six parks have managed so far to keep running without fans in the stands.
It’s kind of hard to believe Fonner Park is one of them.
“I think someday people will look back and say, ‘Boy, I’m glad they did that because it’s good for racing,”’ Fonner Park racing steward Bob Pollock said.
“It’s good for the outside betters who want to bet on the Fonner Park signal. I think we’re all winners.”
Fonner Park was off to an incredible start the first three weekends of the season. The handle was up, fans were packing the stands — especially on Saturdays — and everything seemed good.
But then the week before the fourth weekend, things started happening. People began to realize the seriousness of COVID-19, and sporting events started to be canceled.
Fonner Park ran that weekend with fans, but Saturday’s racing was canceled because of track conditions.
That was followed two days later by locking things down. No more fans allowed in the stands.
It took a few days, but Fonner Park and the Nebraska horsemen got a deal done to continue racing without those fans in the stands.
It hasn’t been perfect, although the simulcasting numbers are somewhat staggering.
Fonner Park races brought in $5.1 million in simulcasting dollars the first three days. Of that, 3% goes to Fonner Park and the Nebraska horsemen.
That comes out to $153,000.
Last week, Fonner added an early pick five and the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot continued to grow. Fonner brought in approximately $7.6 million last week. That pencils out to about $228,000 for Nebraska racing.
When you divide it all up, nobody is getting rich. But it has enabled some horsemen to keep going and stay in business for a while at least.
Fonner makes much of its profit from the live fans in the stands. They are definitely missed.
But Fonner Park is scoring some big points with the horsemen for keeping this going as long as possible.
“This is how I look at it,” Pollock said. “It’s good for Fonner, it’s good for racing, it’s good for the town. How are you going to beat that?”
Everyone is doing what they can to keep it going. Most are practicing social distancing on the backside and during the races as much as possible.
Health guidelines have been instituted, including a daily temperature check for all the jockeys. The saddling practices in the paddock are also being changed to keep grooms and trainers as safe as possible.
“Fonner Park has got everybody practicing coronavirus prevention,” Pollock said. “You can always do better, but we’re doing it really good I think.
“You have to ask somebody to move away a little bit because they’re in a group, and they do it.”
If all goes well, Fonner has 12 days of racing left, possibly culminating with the Pump &Pantry-Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes on April 29. The date for that race should be finalized this week.
Whatever races are run, they’ll be run without any fans.
“We’re racing live, but we’re not racing for any of our great fans,” Pollock said. “I just think it’s good for the town. I think it’s good for Fonner Park. I think it’s good for racing.
“Think of all the people that it’s helping, inspiring. There are a lot of people benefiting from it.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
