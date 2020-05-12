In April, Fonner Park added 12 days of racing in May after it was announced that Horsemen’s Park in Omaha wouldn’t run this summer.
But on Tuesday, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak announced Fonner is cutting one day of racing. Now there will be no live racing on Wednesday, May 20.
One big reason for the decision to cut a day is that the number of horses at Fonner have diminished in recent days. Several tracks in nearby states like Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming have opened their backsides for training as they prepare to resume live racing later in May or in June.
Some horsemen have already left Fonner to go to other tracks and more will likely be leaving in the new future.
“My first concern is that horses are not over-raced,”Kotulak said. “Apart from that, horseplayers do not like betting on small fields. There are now increased options for horsemen to race and relocate and the market share of Fonner Park is becoming reduced with horseplayers having additional racetracks upon which to wager.”
Bob Moser, president of the Nebraska HBPA, said the decision to drop one day of racing was a sound one.
“You’re disappointed you can’t make it work, but you certainly understand it,” Moser said. “We’ve been putting out a quality product nationwide and we don’t want to do anything to distort that quality.
“As tracks start to open up around the country, we have barns here that are preparing for the eventuality that there will be racing beyond Nebraska. So they’ve stopped entering their horses as much and we’ve had some stables actually ship out already.”
Field sizes at Fonner in May have shrunk considerably and the number of races has also decreased. Tuesday was the fifth straight day with just eight races on the card, although there are nine scheduled for Wednesday.
There will be no entries taken for May 20, but some of those races could be made up in the remaining days of the meet which ends on May 27.
“This one-day reduction is a preemptive step in helping us all compensate with the reduction of horses available to race. You prune a rose bush to promote flowers. This trim is for a flourishing finish,” Kotulak said.
With the reduction in racing days, there are now six days left in the live meet. Kotulak said cutting a day can set the stage for a big finish in the final week.
“I am grateful that horsemen have come to run their horses with us at Fonner Park and I am grateful that we were able to pull off the feat of no spectator racing for nearly ten weeks,” Kotulak said. “But the party is winding down.”
When Grand Island mayor Roger Steele put an end to racing with fans in the stands on March 16, nobody knew if Fonner Park could come up with a way to keep going this season.
But Fonner and the Nebraska horsemen found a way to make it work.
“It’s been a great run,” Moser said. “When you think back to where we were the middle of March and we had a legitimate fear that everyone had spent so much money getting their horses ready to race and to have it all taken out from under our feet after just a couple of weeks was not only going to be disappointing but was going to be devastating for the horses on the backside and the people who take care of them.
“I’m glad the horsemen could reach an agreement with Fonner Park to keep it going as long as we did.”
Fonner featured by New York Times
The New York Times had a feature story on Fonner Park with photos that hit the internet on Tuesday.
The headline was, “Fonner Park, in the heart of America, is now the center of the horse racing world.”
To read the story, nytimes.com. You may have to create a free account to read it.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of live racing on Tuesday.
