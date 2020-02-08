The battle over historical racing machines at Fonner Park will continue on Tuesday.
A hearing is scheduled in district court in Lincoln to hear the case against historical racing machines brought by Attorney General Doug Peterson in support of a temporary injunction keep the machines out of Fonner Park.
New Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak has been a big supporter of historical racing as something that would give a big boost to horse racing in Nebraska.
The Nebraska State Racing Commission, by a 3-2 vote in late July, approved the installation of the machines at Fonner. It hasn’t happened yet.
Over and over again, Kotulak has stressed that in his view historical racing machines are legal.
“Historical horse racing is fully parimutuel and anyone who has fought that fact has lost,” Kotulak said. “Plus, slot machines are illegal in Nebraska and I would never undertake in anything illegal.”
It does look like a slot machine. Even Kotulak agrees with that.
Kotulak said the difference is a slot machine has a random number generator (RNG).
A historical racing machine does not.
“To say something is a slot machine simply because it looks like a slot machine is unfair and lazy behavior,” Kotulak said.
Kotulak compared the machines to trucks on the interstate.
It’s a comparison that makes sense.
“They might all look similar, but one truck might be hauling lawnmowers and another hauling cans of peaches,” Kotulak said. “There is a difference and the difference is inside.”
Kotulak provided facts and figures to support what historical racing machines could do.
Kentucky went through a court challenge when historical racing machines were installed, but the machines continued to be in service while the case was being tried.
Kentucky HHR revenue has exceeded $4.5 billion with $38 million going to Thoroughbred development funds and $68 million into state excise tax, including $23 million into the state general fund.
Charles E. Moore of the Wyoming Parimutuel Commission reported that Wyoming horse racing was “dismal” until the passage of HHR.
In 2018, city and local revenue from HHR exceeded $10 million.
The Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association says in 1985 there were 745 registered Nebraska-bred thoroughbreds.
In 2019 there were approximately 30.
Higher purses due to gaming in surrounding states has made it much more lucrative to go away from Nebraska breds.
In the meantime, Nebraskans continue to cross the river into Iowa where casinos have been in place since the 1990s.
“No one is forcing the hundreds of thousands of Nebraska who cross the river into Iowa to play a slot machine or play an HHR terminal elsewhere,” Kotulak said. “They are doing it because they want to.
“Iowa and elsewhere wins. Nebraska loses.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.