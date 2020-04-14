Fonner Park and the Nebraska HBPA are looking at the possibility of extending the Fonner Park meet past the scheduled April 29 closing date.
“There is nothing in concrete yet, but I believe that Chris Kotulak and I are on the same page,” HBPA president Bob Moser said. “It’s just a matter of getting it approved from both of our boards. I know that he has a board meeting on Thursday. Hopefully we’ll have something in place by the end of the meet.”
Moser said at this point, they are looking at extending the meet another 12 days to last through the end of May.
Last week, Horsemen’s Park announced it would be unable to run in May as it was scheduled to do. That set in motion a move to figure out a way to keep racing going.
“Ever since it became clear that we weren’t going to be able to run the Horsemen’s Park meet during its allotted says, I’ve been searching for alternatives,” Moser said. “I believe we’re real close to reaching one.”
Fonner has been racing on a Monday through Wednesday basis since late March. Tuesday was the 11th day of that racing schedule, and the mutuel handle has exploded because of the increased exposure on TVG and other outlets and the fact that there are only five thoroughbred tracks in the country still racing.
Fonner had a handle of $3.7 million on Monday. With the exception of a $7.2 million day last week due to the payout of the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot, Fonner has averaged $2.5 million a day since fans were barred from the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moser said he was surprised by the handle the Fonner races have produced.
“This has warped out beyond what any of us thought it really could do,” Moser said. “You hate to take advantage of everyone else’s bad situation, but it’s really worked out well for us.”
Kotulak told the Thoroughbred Daily News that they are still crunching the numbers to see if it will work.
“We would love to be able to continue to provide this option for the horsemen if it makes good business sense for Fonner Park,” Kotulak told the Thoroughbred Daily News. “We will look at whether or not Fonner Park can afford to put on a show in light of the expense of the racing operations.”
Moser said the horsemen would certainly be in favor of an extended meet at Fonner Park.
“It would sure be a shame if we had to find a place for 800 horses to run and nowhere to go,” Moser said.
