Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak has taken what steps he can to try and minimize the risk from the coronavirus for everyone attending the races.
He instructed the cleaning staff to up their game, and he said they have done just that.
“We’ve increased the amount of cleaning in the restrooms and we’ve increased the cleaning throughout the facility, doing it multiple times throughout the day,” Kotulak said. “Even some of the Keno employees in the Keno facility are just taking it upon themselves to just clean on their own, sort of a grassroots effort.”
Kotulak is asking the staff, the horsemen and the guests to do more and to take the threat seriously.
Kotulak has been in contact with the health department since Wednesday. After announcing that Fonner would go on as scheduled, the health director of the Central District Health Department called and told him at that time she saw no reason not to race because there had been no reported cases in the district.
“I spoke with her again (Sunday) morning, and once more, she said there are no reported cases and she did not advise me to shut down at this point.”
If cases do pop up in the area, Kotulak said that could well mean a shutdown for Fonner Park. Some bigger tracks around the country have been racing without any fans in the stands. Kotulak said that isn’t an option because Fonner is so dependent on the crowd at the track.
“It’s out of the question for us,” he said. “Will it come to that? It might. I hope it doesn’t.
“But my duty is to be aware of the situation that can affect our community, but it’s also to make the right choices that affect our revenue and the income of our employees and I want to keep them working as long as I possibly can.”
Kotulak said it feels like racing is on a week-to-week, or maybe even a day-to-day, basis at this point in time.
“I would encourage people to follow our website, fonnerpark.com, for news, or follow social media,” Kotulak said. “But make sure it’s straight from the source, Fonner Park. Make sure it’s not renegades taking liberties with the truth.”
Seville’s Wonderboy wins Fonner feature
Seville’s Wonderboy, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Todd Jordan, took control down the stretch to win the Fonner feature race.
The 5-year-old gelding is now 3-0 on the Fonner Park track. The son of Tiz Wonderful and Dazzling Seville won the six-furlong allowance optional claiming race by 1 1/2-lengths over L B Gold with Super Charlie third.
Good day for the ladies
The two female jockeys riding at Fonner both won their first races of the year on Sunday.
Shaunda Larsen got her first win in the fifth race when she subbed for Chris Fackler on Just Due and rode the 6-year-old gelding to a win in the four-furlong race for trainer Jeff Womochil.
In the next race, apprentice jockey Tara Hynes also got her first win at Fonner on Hold Fast Kat in the sixth race. Hynes was a replacement for jockey Mike Luark who was a replacement for Freddy Manrrique. It was the second career win for Hynes.
Budweiser, Orphan Kist scheduled for Saturday
The $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes, a race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares that was postponed on Saturday, will be run this coming Saturday along with the $20,000 Budweiser-Tondi Stakes.
Trainers will not have to renominate for the Orphan Kist, but they will have to re-enter.
Twenty-five horses have been nominated for the Budweiser-Tondi, including the 2019 winner Smarty Party Papa and the 2018 winner Be My Shadow.
Ourbestfriend D L, winner of the Baxter Stakes last year, and Phlash Drive, who won the Ogataul earlier this year and Rock City Roadhog, winner of the Bosselman last year are nominated along with Smarty Party Papa, who won the Budweiser-Tondi and the Grasmick in 2019, and Zoot Suit, this year’s winner of the Grasmick.
Budweiser-Tondi Nominees
Awesome Emmit, Larry Donlin; Bandwidth, Ronnie Riggs; Be My Shadow, Marvin Johnson; Blueblood, Richard Bliss; Cruz’n Jack, Gale Deisley; Dance Doctor, Jesse Compton; Fools Rushin, Schuyler Condon; For the Hustle, Isai Gonzalez, Heisayankee, Gonzalez; Holding Fast, Kelli Martinez; Hotfoot, Donlin; London Legacy Troy Bethke; Lovethatcause, David Anderson; Ourbestfriend DL, Anderson; Parched, Johnson; Phlash Drive, Anderson; Rock City Roadhog, Condon; Scooter’s Boy, Anderson; Smarty Party Papa, Steve Hall; Southernaire, Gonzalez; Ted W, Salvador Arceo; Thetrashmanscoming, Anderson; Top of the Page, Gonzalez; Warrior’s Lullaby, Martinez; Zoot Suit, Gonzalez.
Hoof prints
— Jockey Jake Olesiak won three races Sunday. He rode Lively Spell to a win in the third for trainer David Anderson. Later he rode the late daily double, winning on Seville’s Wonderboy for trainer Todd Larsen in the seventh and on Strait N’ Silent for trainer Marissa Black in the eighth.
— Jockey Armando Martinez won two races. He won the first on Our Anabelle for trainer Eric Nelson, and later teamed with trainer/wife Kelli to win the fourth on Banjo Bill. That came just two days after Kelli’s father Lloyd Hans passed away.
— Armando Martinez leads the jockey standings through four weekends of racing with 21 wins. Olesiak is second with 16 while Freddy Manrrique has 15 and Dakota Wood 11.
— Isai Gonzalez leads the trainers standings with 14 wins. Kelli Martinez is right behind with 13 and David Anderson has nine.
