It was a big opening weekend for Fonner Park.
CEO Chris Kotulak said the handle on Saturday was better than nine of the 11 Saturdays a year ago. The only two that were higher came on the final two Saturdays of the meet when the Bosselman and the Kentucky Derby were big drawing crowds.
“We have two very large Saturdays each year, and the mutual handle we had Saturday was better than every Saturday last year except those two,” Kotulak said. “So that’s a good start.”
Meanwhile, the battle for the historical racing machines continues. There was a meeting Thursday in Lincoln before the judge who will decide if Fonner can put the machines in while the case is being tried.
Kotulak was present at the meeting along with attorneys for Fonner Park and the attorney general’s office as well as the racing commission and AmTote, the company that owns PariMAX which produces the machines.
Kotulak said towards the end there was a quote from one of Fonner’s attorneys who asked the judge if a person placing a parimutuel wager at Fonner Park would cause irreparable harm by doing so.
“That’s the question the judge must answer when deciding if they would allow or disallow a temporary injunction,” Kotulak said. “I would say, and the attorney said, the answer to that is no because parimutuel racing follows the statutes of Nebraska set forth by parimutuel racing and we’ve had it here at Fonner Park since 1954.”
Kotulak said there will definitely be a lawsuit down the road, but a temporary injunction would allow Fonner to install the machines while the suit is going through the court system.
Kotulak said he didn’t know when the judge would make a decision, but said normally decisions are made within a week or two in most cases.
Regardless of that lawsuit, the Fonner live meet will continue this weekend with racing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Kotulak said he was pleased with what he saw on the track the opening weekend. That includes several jockeys and trainers from Oklahoma.
“There certainly has been an infusion from the Oklahoma horsemen,” Kotulak said. “That’s primarily because Will Rogers Downs is racing on Monday and Tuesdays this year and they start in mid March.
“But we’re going to see these Oklahoma horsemen hang around here and maybe they’re planning on staying the whole meet. And they’re not here because of our purse money, I’ll tell you that. They’re here because we are paying purses and it gives them an opportunity to run.”
Knight Disruptor wins feature
Knight Disruptor took the lead down the backstretch and went on to win the feature race Sunday in his first outing at the Grand Island track.
The 5-year-old son of Violence and Coastal Sunrise, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained Kelli Martinez, won the four-furlong allowance race by 1 ½ lengths in 47 seconds.
Knight Disruptor paid $5.80, $3.40 and $2.80. Free Music paid $3.20 and $2.60 to place and Front Office $4.40 to show.
The win was worth $4,200 for owner Kuhlman Racing. Knight Disruptor has now won four races in 15 career starts and earned a total of $57,354.
Bold Accent nominations
Nominations are in for the $10,000 Bold Accent Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.
The Bold Accent is a four-furlong race for fillies and mares. The Nominations include last year’s Bold Accent winner Love at Night, trained by Terry Hemmer, and Ubetcha Ima Bumper, now trained by Shelby Sola, who won the Orphan Kist Stakes in 2017 and 2018 and the Swihart Memorial in 2017.
Bold Accent Nominations
A Bunch for Lunch, John Ness; Anwara, Marissa Black; Californiasummer, Kyndra McKinney; Dixie Flyer, Asai Gonzalez; Extreme Caution, Stacey Rushton; Green Lakes, Gonzalez; Honey Hearts, Gonzalez; Indy N Roses, Stetson Mitchell; Jordynslumberjak, Mitchell; Love at Night, Terrell Hemmer; Matapan, Gonzalez; Mayzee, Gonzalez; Okie Princess, Ness; Road Show, Mark Lemburg; Ubetcha Ima Bumper, Shelby Sola; Wandernintheforest, Mitchell..
Hoofprints
— Veteran jockey Armando Martinez had a big opening weekend with six wins to lead the jockey standings. Jake Olesiak, Freddy Manrrique and Curtis Kimes had four wins each.
— Kelli Martinez, Isai Gonzalez and David Anderson had three wins each to lead the trainer standings. Stetson Mitchell, Andrew Bossung, Salvador Arceo, Troy Bethke and Milt Gaede have two each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.