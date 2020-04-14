Trainer Mark Hibdon thought his mare Eaton’s Memory would go out fast along with the Terrell Hemmer-trained Love At Night in the $10,000 Runza Stakes Tuesday at Fonner Park.
Hibdon was partially right at least. Love At Night, who had won six straight stake races at Fonner dating back to last year, didn’t have it this time. Eaton’s Memory had more than enough.
“We thought Love At Night was probably going to find the lead, and we’d probably be breathing down her throat all the way around the track was the plan,” Hibdon said, “and maybe try to put her away if we could.
“No disrespect to her, but we thought we had a horse that could do it.”
The 4-year-old Texas-bred daughter of Eaton’s Gift and Sallys Memo led virtually the entire race and pulled away down the stretch with Armando Martinez aboard to win the six-furlong race for fillies and mares by 4 1/4 lengths in 1:14.20.
“We were feeling pretty good about our chances when we brought her in here today,” Hibdon said. “Armando took her out about four days ago and she just seemed to love it here.
“She’s kind of a high-strung mare, but she seemed to like this place. We usually have to send her out with another horse, but we sent her out on her own. She just seemed to really like this track. She seemed more relaxed here.”
It was the third straight win for Eaton’s Memory. She also won a race Dec. 19 at Zia Park in Hobs, N.M, and another Jan. 15 at Sam Houston Race Park before Hibdon brought her to Grand Island.
Before that, she struggled in three starts at Retama Park in San Antonio.
“She’s a mare who kind of needs a little time between races,” Hibdon said. “We probably ran her a little too soon and she petered out over at Retama. We figured that out and since then she’s been running really well.”
Hibdon had her entered in a $70,000 stake race at Sam Houston, but a transformer was hit by lightning and the race was postponed. The next day, the meet was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Chub’s Charmer, who won the Runza two years ago, finished second with Kool Kate, one of the post-time favorites, third.
“There were four or five mares in here that I thought could win the race today,” Hibdon said. “We thought she was one of them that could win. If any of them had, it wouldn’t have been a surprise.”
Eaton’s Memory paid $20.60, $10.80 and $5.40 to win. Chub’s Charmer paid $17.00 and $7.60 to place and Kool Kate $3.20 to show.
Love At Night faded down the stretch and finished last in the eight-horse field.
Even though Eaton’s Memory seems to like time off between races, next up for her could be the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes in just two weeks. That’s yet to be decided for sure.
“I believe we will,” Hibdon said. “We’ll probably keep her here for the Swihart.”
Eaton’s Memory has now won five of nine career races. The win was worth $6,135 for Hibdon, who is also the owner, and brings her career earnings to $72,225.
Fonner makes ESPN.com
Fonner Park made espn.com as part of “The Streak.”
On “The Streak,” participants can take their pick of a number of different sports to try and pick a winner. Tuesday’s offering included Chinese Professional Baseball League, The Price is Right, Rusian Liga Pro Short Hockey and Fonner Park.
The Fonner selection offered two choices. You could pick either Kool Kate or Love At Night to win the Runza Stakes, or take the remainder of the field.
If you took the field, you won this time.
Trainer Anderson wins four
Trainer David C. Anderson won four races on Tuesday. Anderson and jockey Nathan Haar teamed up to win with Lovethatcause in the sixth and Scooter’s Boy in the seventh. Luis Ramon Martinez and Anderson won the fourth with Nattytime.
Anderson finished the day with jockey Jake Olesiak winning on Mybestfriend D L in the ninth.
Hoofprints
— Olesiak also won on Pr Somethin Better for trainer Jason Wise in the third and on El Diablo Grande for trainer Terrell Hemmer in the fifth to give him three wins on the day.
— Hibdon and Martinez, who rode two winners, also teamed up to win the second race with Jomo.
— A total of $237,447 was bet into the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot. That was the third highest total behind only the day the jackpot went out last week, and the day before that. Tickets with five correct took were worth $380.90. The carryover to Wednesday is $189,155.
— The total handle was $4,397,382.
