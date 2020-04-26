Two weeks ago, Eaton’s Memory went pretty much wire to wire to win the Runza Stakes.
Now trainer Mark Hibdon would like nothing more than to see a repeat performance from his 4-year-old Texas bred mare Wednesday in the $15,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes at Fonner Park.
“She came off it (the Runza) in really good shape,” Hibdon said. “We’re feeling good about her.”
But there will be plenty of competition for Eaton’s Memory, including One Musical Moment, a ship-in from Oklahoma. This time, though, Love At Night — who has dominated the stakes races for fillies and mares at Fonner since the start of the 2019 season — isn’t running.
One Musical Moment may take Love At Night’s place as the one who will set the pace early.
“I’d like to see it lay out with us at the front,” Hibdon said. “There’s a horse coming up from Oklahoma who seems to have a little bit of speed. It’s about the same as we had last time. Love At Night’s not in there this time. The other one probably has about the same amount of speed.
“If the horse from Oklahoma breaks sharp, we’ll probably be sitting right off of her. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Eaton’s Memory, who has won five of nine career races including the last three in a row, drew the seventh-hole in the seven-horse race. That was fine with Hibdon, especially since Eaton’s Memory has a habit of acting up in the gate.
“We like it out there,” Hibdon said. “We get to load her last and when they open the gate get her out of there. She’s got enough speed to find a good spot, so we like it out there.”
Our Musical Moment is a slight morning-line favorite at 5-2. Eaton’s Memory is right behind at 3-1.
Chub’s Charmer, an 8-year-old Nebraska-bred mare trained by David C. Anderson, hasn’t won since taking an allowance race over a year ago at Fonner Park. But Chub’s Charmer has four straight second-place finishes, including that Runza race two weeks ago.
Chub’s Charmer, who won the Runza Stakes in 2018, is 7-2 on the morning line.Leading trainer Isai Gonzalez has two entries in Matapan and Dixie Flyer, both at 6-1. Both ran in the Runza with Dixie Flyer finishing fourth and Matapan fifth.
Hibdon said those finishes don’t give an accurate picture of what those two mares are capable of doing.
“I’m sure Gonzalez’s horses will run better this time,” Hibdon said. “A few of those horses last time got in trouble coming out of the gate. If they get a better break this time I think they’ll run better than they did last time.”
Stella Marie, who was sixth in the Runza, is 8-1 and Little Love Shack 10-1.
Hibdon would like Eaton’s Memory to have more time between races. Last summer she ran three races in a month at Retama Park in Selma, Texas. She won the first but then finished fourth and fifth in the next two.
“She’s a mare who kind of needs a little time between races,” Hibdon said. “We probably ran her a little too soon and she petered out over at Retama. We figured that out and since then she’s been running really well.”
He’ll find out Wednesday if two weeks off are enough this time.
Ted W favored in Coors
The last race of the first live season at Fonner Park will also be the longest race of the year.
The $10,000 Coors Starters Allowance attracted a field of eight for the 1 1/8th-mile race for horses who have started in a $5,000 claiming race in 2019 or 2020.
Ted W is the favorite at 2-1. The Salvador Arceo-trained 9-year-old Ontario-bred gelding won four straight races, including three in a row at Fonner Park, before finishing sixth in the Dowd Mile.
That winning streak also included the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes on March 24 at Fonner Park.
Bigshot Lacewell, who is trained by Schuyler Condon and was ninth in the Dowd, is 3-1. Sneaky Meek, who won his only start at Fonner form trainer Stetson Rushton on April 13, is 4-1.
Hesabully (6-1) and Count N Gold (8-1) are both trained by Stetson Mitchell.
Classy Cove (10-1), Renvyle (12-1) and Air Assault (15-1) round out the field.
