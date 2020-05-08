COLUMBUS — Though the Columbus horse racing season set to begin at the end of the month is not yet officially canceled, it would take a miracle to revive it at this point, local officials said Friday.
Columbus was set to being racing for a season between May 29 and June 21 following the short season at Horseman’s Park in Omaha. But Horseman’s has since canceled its meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lincoln racing season will also not be held.
For all intents and purposes, racing in Columbus is 99% canceled awaiting approval of a waiver by the state racing commission. Once that waiver is given, it will become official.
Omaha and Lincoln have received such a waiver from the state racing commission. It would seem it’s only a matter of time before Columbus does as well.
With coronavirus cases on the rise in Platte County and the surrounding area, foregoing the season was an obvious, though difficult, decision.
“We just can’t make it happen in the month of June. The hospital can’t become overridden and we can’t bring in people from other areas into the community that are as hot as us,” Columbus Exposition and Racing member Tom Jackson said. “We tried to piece everything together, but it just makes no sense to put the community at risk.”
Columbus was set to be third in the order of Nebraska thoroughbred racing sites in 2020. After traditionally running in August for more than two decades, the state racing commission sought to streamline the schedule and keep more horsemen in the state.
Following the meet at Fonner Park in Grand Island that started in February, then a few race dates in Omaha at Horseman’s, Ag Park was planned for nine race days during the back half of the Triple Crown season.
Whether or not the springtime schedule remains intact for 2021 is unknown at this point.
“It’s tough, horse racing is a great community event,” Platte County Agricultural Society Chairmen Brock Pillen said. “It’s just not in the cards this year. We’d love to have it, but given the situation with Covid, we all didn’t feel that it was the right time.”
