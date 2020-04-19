The Columbus horse racing season remains in question following an irregular start to the Nebraska racing season overall.
Fonner Park in Grand Island, traditionally the first track to start the Nebraska racing calendar, has been in action throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though adjustments were made concerning who can be in attendance and days of the week the meet is run.
Additionally, Omaha’s Horseman Park, scheduled to begin its meet in May, has since had the season postponed, as announced late last week.
Columbus had submitted a request to run between May 29 and June 21 but still hasn’t had those dates finalized by the Nebraska State Racing Commission.
For the time being, it’s a wait-and-see approach for Columbus Exposition and Racing while the situation regarding public gatherings remains fluid.
“CER really does not have a comment other than due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still studying the health directive imposed by the governor and working to, first, keep our community safe and free of the virus while trying to set a plan for horse racing continuing in 2020,” CER member Tom Jackson said in a text statement. “At this point, we are adjusting our plans daily. Community safety first.”
Columbus normally wouldn’t be forced into making a decision for a few more months had the racing season remained in August.
But when the Nebraska Racing Commission sought to create a more consistent calendar, CER complied with that request and submitted late May through late June dates.
Horseman’s Park was up next on the calendar following the conclusion of Fonner’s season on May 2, but due to health restrictions in Douglas County, the facility has been all but shut down for nearly a month.
As a result, rather than suspend the season and hope for a restart in Columbus, Nebraska Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Association President Bob Moser Jr., the state racing commission and Fonner Park are seeking to extend Fonner’s season rather than endure a gap left by Horseman’s Park’s postponement.
That could also be the case for Columbus should the season not take place. But with six weeks to go before the first post time at Ag Park, there’s no rush to setting anything in stone just yet.
It seems the three scenarios CER will have to eventually choose from include: racing as normal, racing without fans in attendance or no racing at all. The last scenario could put Fonner back at the forefront to cover for the loss.
“We are trying to plan,” Jackson’s said, in the message. “Yet this pandemic has thrown a wrench into all plans at this point.”
Columbus has historically held its racing meet in early August through Labor Day. But, the state racing commission preferred a more consistent calendar sequence where Fonner, Horseman’s Park, Columbus and Lincoln each followed one another over a five-month period.
The plan was to start at Fonner in February as normal, move to Horseman’s for seven dates in May, transition to Columbus through June then on to Lincoln.
The hope was for more horsemen to remain in the state, and, as a result, theoretically increase race sizes which would increase purse winnings, fan interest and wagering totals.
Gaps in racing in June and partly in July were a strain on racing officials and horsemen alike. Although many Nebraska and regional horsemen return their stable to the state following the winter, many also left after the shortened meet at Horsemen’s because of the gaps in racing.
Changing the schedule for more consecutive weeks of racing was an attempt by the state racing commission to ease the workload for officials and keep horses in the state.
But then everything was thrown into disarray with the outbreak.
Fonner started its season as planned on Feb. 21 and then had to find a creative way to keep the season going when schools were closed, spring sports seasons were canceled and many businesses were either shuttered or limited in mid-March to combat the spread.
The schedule was in its fourth week when the track was shut down following a weekend of races that concluded on March 15. The track and the state racing commission came to agreement in the days that followed for a two-week trial period of Mondays through Wednesdays while barring fans from the grounds. Only race officials, trainers, jockeys and track workers have been in attendance for races for about a month.
The change from the weekend to early-week racing was an attempt to maximize Fonner’s potential as a simulcasting target. That decision has paid off and set new track records with handles as large as $3 million coming in from across the globe.
Fonner signed new simulcasting agreements with betting services and made itself one of just two tracks in the United States that had races to bet on Monday and Tuesday. It’s the only track in the country with races on Wednesdays. There are currently only five other tracks in America still in operation.
Although Fonner only receives 3% of simulcast money, the track has been able to produce revenues to break even and pay purse dollars out of its own pocket.
However, the situation in Grand Island is quite different than Omaha where stricter social distancing guidelines are in place.
“We’ve been pretty much 99% shut down since St. Patrick’s Day,” Horseman’s Park General Manager Mike Newlin told the Omaha World Herald last week. “Fans couldn’t come watch the live races and we don’t have the funds to run those races.”
Even if the funds were available, Newlin said current county health restrictions would prevent a fanless meet like the one going on in Grand Island.
Horseman’s requested to move its meet to Fonner but that request was denied by the state racing commission due to legal reasons. But in order to keep racing alive for the time Horseman’s would have been in action, Moser, the state racing commission and Fonner Park are working to continue Grand Island racing through the end of May.
“The Nebraska Racing Commission informed me that there is no legal process for moving one track’s meet to another track,” Moser said. “So, we can’t run Horseman’s meet at Columbus or Fonner. Basically, what we had to do, because Douglas County is on shutdown, Horseman’s Park had to forfeit their dates.”
“It, right now, looks like Platte County is expecting their peak infection rate April 26. So, it’s looking like we probably wouldn’t be able to run the beginning of May in Columbus. Since we’re already established in Grand Island, I’m currently working with Grand Island board and management to continue racing in Grand Island for the month of May.”
Because Fonner took the steps to operate as, essentially, a simulcast-only facility for the time being, its the natural choice to continue racing in Nebraska.
“As long as everyone else is shut down, and it’s hard to move horses, the easiest thing for us to do right now is strike an agreement with Fonner Park to continue racing there in the month of May,” Moser said.
Moser and Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak are working together to submit a plan for nine to 12 races at Fonner in May while maintaining the current Monday through Wednesday schedule. That proposal will be on the agenda of the state racing commission and considered at its meeting April 22.
“As long as we’re generating enough simulcast revenue to cover everyone’s expenses, and cover the purses, it’s not costing us money,” Moser said. “We would like to, ideally, run 12 days for the 12 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays in the month of May. Then when that is finished, hopefully start a similar schedule, either a weekend schedule in Columbus, if social distancing parameters are lifted, or we could continue the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday program that has been working in Grand Island hoping to maximize our simulcasting revenues.”
