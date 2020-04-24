The field for the 31st running of the $50,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes is set.
Ten horses are scheduled to go to post for the race Wednesday at Fonner Park.
The morning-line favorite is Pendleton, trained by Justin R. Evans and ridden by Francisco Arrieta, at 3-1. The 6-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Giant's Causeway and Distorted Passion has won eight of 15 career races and earned $243,164.
Defending champion Rock City Roadhog is also entered and drew the outside post.
The complete lineup is:
1, Taruca (trained by H. Ray Ashford Jr., ridden by Denny Sorensen), 8-1.
2, Blue Harbor (trained Marissa Black, ridden by Dakota Wood), 6-1.
3, Mr. Tickle (trained by Marissa Black, ridden by Bryan McNeil), 8-1.
4, Sleepy Eyes Todd ( trained by Miguel Angel Silva, ridden by Quiney Harnitch), 5-1.
5, Yo Y Me (trained by Jason Wise, ridden by Jake Olesiak), 12-1.
6, Fight On (trained by Doug O’Neill, ridden by Armando Martinez), 4-1.
7, Cabin John (trained by Brent Janssen, ridden by Chris Fackler), 10-1.
8, Thetrashmanscoming (trained by David C. Anderson, ridden by Nathan Haar), 15-1.
9, Pendleton (trained by Justin R. Evans, ridden by Francisco Arrieta), 3-1.
10, Rock City Roadhog (trained by Schuyler Condon, ridden by Scott Bethke), 15-1.
Check back back to theindependent.com later for the complete story.
