The nominations are in for the 31st running of the Bosselman/Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes April 29 at Fonner Park.
There were 47 horses nominated with a mixture of horses that have already run at Fonner this year and others who would be shipping in to the Grand Island track for the first time.
“The race will lack the on-track and citywide fanfare it typically receives due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said in a statement. “But even with the reduced purse the race has received significant interest given that owners with a nice horse hardly has any place to race with so many racetrack closures.”
Backsideofthemoon, trained by Robert Kelsaris, is one of the headliners. The 8-year-old gelding recently finished third in the $125,000 Stymie Stakes at Aqueduct in New York on March 7. He has won six of 42 career starts and has lifetime earnings of $598,316.
Trainer Marissa Black has nominated three horses including Blue Harbor, who won the Dowd Mile Wednesday at Fonner with stablemate Mr. Tickle finishing second. The result was reversed in an allowance race at Fonner on April 1 when Mr. Tickle was first by a length over Blue Harbor, who pushed his lifetime earnings to $300,897. Mr. Tickle stands at $241,118.
Black has also nominated Itsallaboutyou, who finished fourth in an allowance race Tuesday at Fonner but has career earnings of $462,199.
Trainer David C. Anderson has nominated Ourbestfriend D L — who has won two of three career races at Fonner — Scooter’s Boy and Thetrashmanscoming.
Trainer Isai Gonzalez, who leads the trainer standings at Fonner, has nominated Hunters Appeal, Ship Stalker and Top of the Page. Ship Stalker is 2-for-2 on the Fonner Park oval this year.
Trainer Jerry Gourneau has nominated American League, Commander McDivitt and Mas Mischief.
Trainer Schuyler Condon has nominated last year’s Bosselman winner Rock City Roadhog, who finished last in the Dowd on Wednesday. Condon has also nominated Bigshot Lacewell and Indimaaj.
Some other nationally known trainers have shown interest as well. Karl Broberg has nominated Carlos Sixes and New Colossus.
Trainer Robertino Diodoro has nominated Gato Gaupo, who has won stakes in Arizona and Canada.
Trainer Doug O’Neill, best known as trainer of the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner I’ll Have Another, nominated Fight On, who has a pair of third-place finishes at Meydan Racecourse in the United Arab Emirates, which includes a third in the Grade 3 Mahab Al Shimaal.
Boyd Caster, who was a regular at Fonner when Tonight Rainbow was winning the Grasmick Stakes in five of six years from 2004 to 2009, has nominated March West and Quality Rocket.
Sleepy Eyes Todd, trained by Miguel Silva, just missed winning the Grade 3 Oklahoma Derby with a second-place finish at 40-1 odds.
Bosselman Nominees
American League, Jerry Gourneau; Articulate, Justin Evans; Awesome Emit, Larry Donlin; Backsideofthemoon, Robert Klesaris; Bigshot Lacewell, Schuyler Condon; Black Ops, Justin Evans; Blue Harbor, Marissa Black; Cabin John, Brent Janssen; Carlos Sixes, Karl Broberg; Chocolateicecream, Larry Donlin Jr.; Commander McDivitt, Jerry Gourneau; Doby, Stetson Mitchell; Drifting West, Joe Offolter; Eye Cloud, Tracy Norris; Favorable Outcome, Justin Evans; Fight On, Doug O’Neill; Gato Guapo, Robertino Diodoro; Gold Buyer, Tracy Norris; Golden Bullett, Jesse Compton; Grade One, Ray Ashford Jr.; Hardly A Secret, Kerry Kemper; Hotfoot, Larry Donlin; Hunters Appeal, Isai Gonzalez; Indimaaj, Schuyler Condon.
Itsallaboutyou,Marissa Black; March West, Boyd Caster; Mas Mischief, Jerry Gourneau; Mr. Tickle, Marissa Black; New Colossus, Karl Broberg; Newport Beach, Joe Offolter; Olympic Express, Justin Evans; Ourbestfriend D L, David C. Anderson; Pendleton, Justin Evans; Quality Rocket, Boyd Caster; Rock City Roadhog, Schuyler Condon; Rocket Joe Copper, Michael Bolinger; Scooter’s Boy, David C. Anderson; Scrap Iron, Condy Beattie; Ship Stalker, Isai Gonzalez; Sleepy Eyes Todd, Miguel Angel Silva; Taruca, Ray Ashford; Ted W, Salvador Arceo; Thetrashmanscoming, David C. Anderson; Top Of The Page, Isai Gonzalez; United Patriot, Michael Biehler; Yak, Larry Donlin; Yo Y Me, Jason Wise.
