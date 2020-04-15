Two weeks ago, Mr. Tickle outran Blue Harbor to win an allowance race at Fonner Park.
Wednesday Blue Harbor turned the tables on Mr. Tickle to win the $15,000 Dowd Mile by 1 1/2 lengths with Mr. Tickle in second.
It didn’t matter much to Marissa Black. She owns and trains both horses.
“It’s kind of exciting. They’re two for two,” Black said.
Jockey Armando Martinez had never ridden Blue Harbor before, but he watched some replays of races from Sam Houston Park and even called jockey David Cabrera to get a rundown on the horse.
“Armando did his homework and it paid off today,” Black said.
Martinez also got some words of advice from Black.
“The trainer told me just ride him like a good horse. Don’t fight him,” Martinez said. “That’s what I did. When I got to the half-mile pole, he wanted to move too soon so I got him behind horses and he came back to me.
“When it came time for me to ask him, I just got him out of the dirt and he saw the daylight he was gone.”
Blue Harbor crossed the wire in 1:39.60. Mr. Tickle, with jockey Bryan McNeil on board, was charging hard as he usually does. He was able to get up for second, just nipping Yo Y Me by a head at the wire after being ninth in the 10-horse field down the backstretch.
Blue Harbor was closer to the front through the first part of the race than Black expected.
“Armando put Blue Harbor closer to the pace today,” Black said. “That allowed him to go on with it. Mr. Tickle couldn’t quite catch him. The track was a little bit more speed biased today. The speed held a little bit better.”
Martinez said he had an eye out for Mr. Tickle throughout the race. He knew he needed a nice lead on him to hold him off.
“That was the horse to beat,” Martinez said. “When I saw he was behind me and in a little trouble, I was just watching for him to make his move. When I didn’t see him coming to me, I had to open up because that was the only chance I had to beat him was if I got a couple lengths out in front and then maybe he couldn’t catch me.”
The win was worth $9,000 for Black. Blue Harbor has now won 12 of 56 career races for total earnings of $300,897.
“He improved a bunch off of his last race,” Black said. “We picked up Armando Martinez on him and he ran a big race today.”
The 8-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Rockport Harbor and Water Park paid $12.20, $4.40 and $3.20 to win. Mr. Tickle paid $3.60 and $2.80 to place and Yo Y Me $4.20 to show.
Now Black will point her two horses towards the $50,000 Bosselman-Gus Fonner Stakes April 29 at Fonner. As of Wednesday night, there were 46 horses nominated for that race, including a number of high-powered ship-ins that might find their way to Fonner.
“It will be exciting to see,” Black said. “It could be a super year for the Bosselman for ship-in horses. It’s sad that we don’t have the crowds to watch.”
But Black plans on having both her horses in the Bosselman.
“We have them both nominated,” Black said. “We’ll see what happens. I think we’ll go with the same riders. Hopefully we can get lucky and go 1-2 again.”
Black said it’s been a tough year with the coronavirus playing havoc with the Fonner Park live meet, but she is grateful that Fonner is still running.
“I want to thank everybody,” Black said. “We couldn’t be doing this without (Fonner CEO) Chris Kotulak and Fonner Park and the HBPA. Everybody stepped up to the plate. I don’t know if they’re getting enough thanks from the horsemen. If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here.
“And I’ve got such great help in the barn. I couldn’t do it without the help I’ve got. Just great thanks to everybody.”
Fonner Park Special Stakes
There are usually two divisions of the Fonner Park Special Stakes, one for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old fillies and another for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old colts and geldings.
But with just four fillies nominated, and one unable to run, the two divisions are going to be condensed to one race on Monday with a purse of $30,000.
The morning-line favorite is Ye Be Judged (5-2), ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Marissa Black. David C. Anderson has three entered with Mr. Big Shot (7-2), Zibby Too (10-1) and Trip Code (8-1) all scheduled to go to the post.
Zibby Too along with Lovesaflying (6-1), who is trained by Terrell Hemmer, are the only two fillies entered.
J Train (6-1) trained by Gregorio Rivera, Yayasgotmoregame (9-2), trained by Grady Thompson, and Leon’s Diamond (12-1), trained by Marvin Johnson, round out the field.
Hoofprints
% Jockey Luis Rodriguez had two wins, first on Person Cat for trainer Mark Lemburg in the third and then on Retrofit for trainer Stetson Mitchell in the fourth.
% Jockey Armando Martinez had three wins. In addition to the Dowd Mile, he also won on Chickes Done for his wife and trainer Kelli Martinez in the sixth, then rode Cliff’s Place to a win in the eighth for trainer Cresencio Arceo.
% Martinez leads the jockey standings with 38 wins. Jake Olesiak has 35 and Dakota Wood 24.
% Isai Gonzalez leads the trainer standings with 24 wins. Kelli Martinez has 22 and David C. Anderson 19.
% The total mutuel handle for Wednesday was $4,329,290. That includes $207,485 bet on the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot. Five of five paid $448.85. The carryover into Monday is $272,132.
% The pool for the late pick five was $247,143. Four correct on that paid $330.95.
