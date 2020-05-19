Awesome Emmit ran in the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes on March 24 at Fonner Park and finished fifth.
He ran in the Dowd Mile on April 20 and finished eighth.
But at 21-1, the 7-year-old Texas-bred son of Tiz West and Awesome Emma got the job done Tuesday at Fonner Park.
“I don’t know why he went off at 21-1,” trainer Larry Donlin said. “I’ll take it.”
Awesome Emmit led much of the way and held off a hard-charging Scooter’s Boy to win the six-furlong allowance race by 1 1/4th lengths in 1:13.40.
“This was a nice field of horses,” Donlin said. “I think it was as tough as the Tondi, or maybe tougher. It was probably the toughest sprint race of the meet. You look at those horses, everybody was good.”
But on this day with jockey Chris Fackler aboard, Awesome Emmit was the best of the bunch.
“He surprised a lot of people, but last year he ran second in a race like this,” Donlin said. “He just hasn’t liked the track. It looked a little more solid today.”
Awesome Emmit paid $44.60, $13.00 and $5.80. Scooter’s Boy, who was nine lengths behind going down the backstretch, paid $3.20 and $2.40 for second while Ourbestfriend DL paid $2.60 to show.
Jockey Francisco Arrieta worked Awesome Emmit a few days ago, but rode Scooter’s Boy instead on Tuesday.
“Arrieta had a work the other day and worked 47 and change,” Donlin said. “He really worked good. He worked easy. He had to ride that other horse, so I got Chris to ride him and he handled him just perfect.”
The win was worth $5,520 for owner B.L. Stables. Awesome Emmit now has nine career wins in 42 starts and has earned a total of $165,836.
It was the first win for Awesome Emmit since winning an allowance/optional training race Aug. 31 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota. He had three races at Fonner last year with a second in the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes being his best showing.
“Last year toward the end of this meet he got a real bad liver infection,” Donlin said. “He just fell apart. His color went bad and it took him a long time to get him back.”
But now Awesome Emmit looks like he’s in good shape heading back to Canterbury Park at the end of the Fonner meet next week.
“He really likes that track up there,” Donlin said. “He’s run good for me up there. The biggest problem up there is he runs for that optional/claim and they claim them all because the purse is pretty good.
“So I’ll probably lose him, but I think he’ll win.”
Hoofprints
% There is no racing Wednesday at Fonner. Live racing resumes on Monday.
% Jockey Freddy Manrrique came up with two wins on Tuesday. He won on Xavier Davey for trainer Gilbert Ecoffey in the second and then rode Macandales to victory for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the fifth.
% Leading jockey Armando Martinez was injured coming out of the gate in the sixth race. He was helped to the ambulance and then returned to the jockey’s area. No further update was available.
% The early pick five had one big winner. A single five-of-five correct paid $95,511.70. That was the largest payout ever at Fonner Park.
% Five-of-five in the Dinsdale Pick Five Jackpot paid $4,473. The carryover into next week is $79,917.
% The total handle for Tuesday was $3,143,203.
% Heading into the final three days of racing next week, Armando Martinez leads the jockey standings with 63 wins. Jake Olesiak is second with 50 and Dakota Wood has 43.
% Kelli Martinez is at the top of the trainer standings with 34 wins. Isai Gonzalez is second with 33 and David Anderson has 27.
% Adriel Gonzalez is the leading owner with 19 wins. Martinez Racing had 17 and Ramsye Mitchell 15.
