Three area men held one of the golden tickets in the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot Tuesday at Fonner Park.
Brent McDonald of Rockville and Dusty Knuth of Kearney teamed up with Chase Quinn to pick all five winners and get a share of that $4.1 million jackpot that was distributed.
Fonner officials believed out of 203 winner tickets, they had the only one bet in Nebraska.
The trio best $800 to get the five winners, and they bet four or five horses in each race.
When Frankalee Fun crossed the finish line first in the eighth race, they knew they were going to get part of the jackpot.
There were plenty of thrills and spills to get to that final race where they had a chance to win.
In the first leg of the pick five, Taylor’s Prince was elevated from second to first because of interference after jockey Chris Fackler lodged an objection. The stewards agreed, and McDonald, Knuth and Quinn were still in the running for the jackpot.
“They were all pretty exciting,” McDonald said. “It was race to race. The first race, they had the objection and we stayed alive.”
The seventh race was also a key. Dakota Wood brought Indy N Roses, a longshot at 18-1, under the wire first.
“Race No. 7 was where we really kind of got lucky,” McDonald said. “When we went through them the first time, we didn’t have the No. 6 horse, Indy N Roses. We were talking about if all the favorites win it isn’t going to be very good so let’s throw in a wildcard.
“That six horse in the seventh race was absolutely the last horse we put in the bet and the one that did it for us.”
McDonald said he and Knuth are regulars at Fonner Park during the live racing season.
“We’re both season ticket holders,” McDonald said. “I’ve been a season ticket holder for at least eight years. Dusty has been a season ticket holder for four years in the clubhouse. We’re pretty regular on Fridays and some Sundays.
“It does take a lot of luck. It’s a lot of fun. It takes your mind off other things. It’s fun to be out there.”
Now with the fans shut out from live racing due to the coronavirus, McDonald said they’ve been following online at fonnerpark.com.
“This was kind of a good way to end the season I guess,” he said.
Except the season is not yet over for sure. Nine days of racing remain on the schedule.
The handle from Wednesday’s eight-race card paled in comparison to Tuesday’s $7.2 million, but it still brought in a total of $2,666,036 which was the fifth highest since Fonner went to racing Monday through Wednesday late in March.
“The numbers are subdued compared to yesterday, maybe not as much as you would expect,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said. “For example, they bet over $127,000 into the pick five. That number is similar to the amount they bet when there was almost a quarter of a million dollars in the carry over.”
“We are definitely on people’s radar and they know where they can find their action.”
Fianna Hills wins feature
Fianna Hills, with Jake Olesiak aboard, pulled away in the final strides to win the Fonner feature race on Wednesday.
Fianna Hills, Witt Seven and Frigid were running side by side heading around the final turn. But as the fillies and mares turned toward home, Frigid dropped back a bit and Fianna Hills inched ahead of Witt Seven to win the mile race for $5,000 claimers by 2 1/4th lengths in 1:44.8.
Fianna Hills, a 5-year-old daughter of Stryker and Swiss Treasure, paid $9.20, $4.60 and$2.80. Witt Seven paid $5.20 and $280 to place and Frigid $2.20 to show.
It was the third win in 15 career starts for Fianna Hills. It was worth $2,820 for owner/trainer Kenneth Baldwin and brought her career earnings to $24,361,
Hoofprints
— Jockey Rilardo Carpio and trainer Jerry Gourneau teamed up twice for wins with Witt’s Gold in the third and Witt Loves Tacos in the fifth.
— Jockey Dakota Wood rode Third Dimension to a win for trainer Stetson Mitchell in the second race, and Senator Robert for trainer Mark Hibdon in the fourth.
— The jockey-trainer duo of Armando and Kelli Martinez were at it again. They teamed up to win the first race with Name that Price and the sixth with Retaliated.
— With nine days left of live racing, Armando Martinez leads the jockey standings with 33 wins. Jake Olesiak has 31 and Dakota Wood 23.
— Isai Gonzalez has edged into the lead in the trainers standings with 22 wins. Kelli Martinez is right behind with 21 and David C. Anderson has 14.
— The Bosselman will be a $50,000 race and will be run on Wednesday, April 29, the last day of the meet.
Two stakes next week
Nominations are in for two stakes races on the schedule for Tuesday at Fonner Park.
The $12,500 Runza Stakes is a six-furlong race for fillies and mares. Love At Night, trained by Terrell Hemmer, has been nominated and will be going after her sixth straight stakes win at Fonner.
The $20,000 Dowd Mile will also be Tuesday. The nominees include Ourbestfriend D L, trained by David C. Anderson, winner the 2019 Baxter Stakes and Rock City Roadhog, last year’s Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes.
Dowd Mile Nominations
American League, Jerry Gourneau; Awesome Emmit, Larry Donlin; Bandwith, Ronnie Riggs; Be My Shadow, Marvin Johnson; Bigshot Lacewell, Schuyler Condon; Blue Harbor, Marissa Black; Break Free, Les Rhodes; Classy Cove, Kyndra McKinney; Commander McDivitt, Gourneau; Doby, Stetson Mitchell; Fools Rushin, Condon; Gold Buyer, Gourneay; Holding Fast, Kelli Martinez; Hotfoot, Larry Donlin; Itsallaboutyou, Black; Mas Mischief, Gourneau; Mr. Tickle, Black; Ourbestfriend D L, David Anderson; Phlash Drive, Anderson; Rock City Roadhog, Condon; Scooter’s Boy, Anderson; Sniper Kitten, Mark Lemburg; Ted W, Salvador Arceo; Thetrashmanscoming, Anderson; War Eagle’s Return, Monty Luark; Yo Y Me, Jason Wise.
