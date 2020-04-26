The $50,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes has attracted a full field of 10 horses for Wednesday’s race at Fonner Park.
Ship-ins Pendleton at 3-1 and Fight On at 4-1 are the morning-line favorites, and deservedly so.
They may well be the class of the field, but as we’ve seen over the years the best horses on paper don’t always win.
“My greatest theory is Secretariat could get beat on a bullring,” trainer Schuyler Condon said.
She Be Ready provided a good example of that.
She Be Ready had a fairly unremarkable racing career. She started that career in 1994 under the guidance of trainer Larry Staroscik and eventually finished in 2003 with Staroscik still in charge..
The Nebraska-bred daughter of Double Ready and Zone’s Pride won seven of 59 career races with total earnings of $34,942.
But on Sept. 3, 1994, She Be Ready accomplished a rather remarkable feat.
She beat Dazzling Falls.
It happened in Columbus in the Breeders’ Cup Clubhouse Special Handicap, a race for 2-year-olds.
On that day, She Be Ready covered the six furlongs in 1:14.2 with Dazzling Falls finishing second, half a length behind.
You may not have heard of She Be Ready, but Dazzling Falls is a different story.
Dazzling Falls went on to win nine of 20 races. He won numerous stakes, including the Grade 2 Arkansas Derby in April of 1995 on his way to becoming the only Nebraska-bred horse to run in the Kentucky Derby with trainer Chuck Turco in charge.
His racing career didn’t last nearly as long as She Be Ready’s did, but Dazzling Falls earned a total of $904,622 before his racing career ended in 1996.
Columbus, like Fonner Park, is a bullring with sharper turns. Some horses just don’t make the adjustment to those turns.
“Some really good horses like Dazzling Falls,” Condon said. “He got beat in Columbus as a 2-year-old and he ran in the Kentucky Derby six or seven months later.”
A year ago, Condon brought Rock City Roadhog to Fonner Park for the Bosselman. He went off as a longshot at 14-1.
Meanwhile Hollywood Critic, trained by Roberto Diodoro, was the horse to beat a 4-5.
But it all fell into place for Rock City Roadhog and Condon. He pulled away down the stretch to win by five lengths while Pain and Misery, a 6-1 shot trained by Marissa Black, edged Hollywood Critic by a neck for second.
“Anything can happen on a bullring.” Condon said.
And it often does.
There have been so many memorable Bosselmans over the years. For example:
n I’ma Game Master and Glaring in a dead heat in 1995.
n The Nutz trained by Steve Hall slogging through the mud to win in 2008.
n Diamond Joe becoming the first Nebraska bred to win the Bosselman in 2013.
n Joy Boy winning for owner Kevin Hulse in 2015.
So we’ll see what happens Wednesday in the 2020 version of the Bosselman. This one will definitely be unlike any before with no fans in the stands because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But that doesn’t mean it won’t be exciting.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.