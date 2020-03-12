As of now, all events scheduled this weekend will go on at Fonner Park.
In a press release Thursday afternoon, CEO Chris Kotulak said Fonner Park is doing things to “elevate the standards of measures of sanitation and healthy interaction among employees, horsemen and guests.”
All the facilities are to receive an increased frequency of cleaning. Fonner is asking all employees and horsemen to increase their hand washing and decrease physical contact with others.
“What’s more, everyone is asked to observe and increase all sensible and culturally expected and respected hygienic practices, such as mouth and face covering when coughing or sneezing,” the release said.
In addition, “I encourage that common sense be emphasized and anyone showing symptoms of illness is kindly asked to remain home to avoid the spread of any legitimate communicable sickness,” Kotulak said.
So on with the show, for now.
World Famous Sam T retiring from racing
On June 29, 2015, Troy Bethke claimed World Famous Sam T for $4,000 at Canterbury Park.
He had no clue at that point the kind of ride the California-bred gelding would take him and his family on in the next four years.
“He is one of the better claims we ever made,” Bethke said. “We bought him for $4,000, and I’m thinking we’re close to making $200,000 with him. That’s a pretty good profit. Plus all the fun we had with him. The money is one thing, but we won a lot of races and had a lot of fun.”
World Famous Sam T made his Fonner Park debut on March 5, 2016, in the Grasmick Stakes. With jockey Larren Delorme on board, he showed a hint of things to come by winning in 45.80, 1-3/4ths lengths ahead of the speedy La Sorta.
That was just the beginning for World Famous Sam T and the Bethke family.
He won a starter allowance his next out at Fonner before finishing second in the Budweiser- Tondi Stakes.
The next year at Fonner he won both the Grasmick Stakes and the Budweiser-Tondi. In 2018, World Famous Sam T won the Grasmick for the third straight year, and even stretched out to win the Dowd Mile as well.
His career ended Feb. 22 with a sixth-place finish in the Grasmick Stakes. Bethke decided after that one that he’d had enough.
Weather and track conditions permitting, Sam will be honored on the track after the third race on Sunday.
“If he didn’t have the breathing problem I’d love to keep running him,” Bethke said. “He’s 11, but he’s in as good a shape as he’s ever been. Again, he gets to go on to a new career and do something completely different, and he’ll be good at that too.”
But just because the 11-year-old race horse is done racing, that doesn’t mean he’s done completely. Now he’ll move on to the next stage in his life.
“My daughter does jumpers and we’re gonna start jumping him,” Bethke said. “She jumped him last summer for a few months. She’s going to start jumping him again.”
Sam finished his racing career with 22 wins in 59 starts with eight seconds and 11 thirds. He won eight of 16 races at Fonner.
“He liked this track,” Bethke said.
And the people at the track liked him.
Sam became one of the crowd favorites. You bet against him at your own risk.
“He seems to be one of those horses people really like,” Bethke said. “People come out and see him win a few times, then they want to follow him.”
Bethke claimed Sam for his son Scott to ride when he was 15. When Scott turned 16, he could ride at Fonner.
And it all worked out well for both Sam and the Bethkes.
“You throw your hat in the ring and you take a shot at claiming,” Troy Bethke said. “You get what you get. We’ve had some luck with some other horses in the past, but he did very well for us.
“It was all luck. I mean we took care of him well, but it was all luck, just getting him in the right spots at the right time.”
