Alex of Ice was a big favorite in a $7,000 allowance race Wednesday on the last day of live racing at Fonner Park.
The Florida-bred son of Afleet Alex — who won the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes in 2005 — didn’t disappoint.
Alex of Ice took over down the backstretch and cruised to an eight-length win, covering the 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:21.20.
It was his second race at Fonner. He finished second by a head in that race when he got caught at the wire.
“I got too comfortable on him, got too relaxed on him and the horse got me on the last jump,” jockey Armando Martinez said. “I told everybody it was my fault. I was going to make sure I didn’t make that mistake today.”
Armando’s wife Kelli, the trainer of Alex of Ice, didn’t blame the jockey in that race.
“We gave him a race before and he just came up a little short,” Kelli said. “He gets a little lazy when he gets the lead and he got nabbed at the wire. So whether it was the training or him or what, we got beat the other day.
“I think he likes longer distance anyway. Today he ran a great race.”
Kelli claimed Alex of Ice for owner D and L Farms at Keeneland on Oct. 11. He ran once at Churchill Downs and then twice at Mahoning Valley where he broke his maiden on Jan. 20.
“We ran him at Churchill and we took him to Mahoney Valley and he won for us in January, so he’s done well,” Kelli said. “Everything we’ve asked of him he’s done for us.”
Kelli gave Alex of Ice some time off after Mahoney until they brought him to Fonner Park.
“He’s a real big horse,” Kelli said. “When we got him, we thought a little time would be good. Being as big as he is on this bullring, we didn’t know how he would handle it, but he seemed to do OK.”
It was the second win in 10 career starts for Alex of Ice. The win was worth $4,200 for D and L Farms and brought his career earnings to $34,488.
Alex of Ice paid $3.00, $3.20 and $2.10. Front Office paid $2.60 and $2.40 for second while Creeds Revenge paid $4.00 to show.
Armando wasn’t about to let Afleet Alex slip up this time.
“He’s a pretty nice colt,” Armando said. “Last time, you can blame nobody but myself. I got him beat. Today, I was just the driver. He just took me there. He’s a pretty nice horse.”
The Martinez’ clan will now head for Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa. The track is opening for training soon and is looking at a possible June 16 date to begin racing.
“Our ‘Plan B’ was Oklahoma,” Kelli said. “They were nice enough to let us have some stalls if we needed to come there. But our owners and everybody want to go to Iowa because that’s usually what we do. So it goes back to ‘Plan A.”’
Hoofprints
— Jockey Francisco Arrieta came away with three wins. He won on Ragtop Red for trainer Larry Donlin in the third, on Dorthe Marie for trainer David C. Anderson in the fourth and on A Bunch for Lunch for trainer John Ness in the eighth.
— The win by A Bunch for Lunch was her fourth straight at Fonner this season.
— Jake Olesiak won two races on his birthday. He won on Judge on the Run in the fifth for trainer Shelby Sola, and then Our Anabelle for trainer Jason Wise in the sixth. Our Anabelle was declared the winner after Shimmering Dream, who crossed the wire first, was disqualified for contact down the stretch.
— Armando Martinez also had three wins even though he had the jockey’s title all wrapped up heading into this week. He finished the meet with 69 wins while Olesiak was second with 54 and Dakota Wood third with 44.
— Isai Gonzalez won the trainer’s title with 38 wins. Kelli Martinez was runner-up with 36 while David Anderson was third with 28.
— Adriel Gonzalez was the leading owner with 20 wins. Martinez Racing had 17 and Ramsye Mitchell 16.
— The pool for the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot grew from about $160,000 on Tuesday to $2,250,403 on Wednesday. Five of five corect paid $408.20.
— The handle Wednesday was $6,061,231. So despite dipping down under $1 million on Monday, Fonner still averaged over $3 million for the three days this week.
