It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.
That phrase — which was the opening line of Charles Dickens’ classic novel “A Tale of Two Cities” — seems appropriate for the 2020 Fonner Park live meet that ended on Wednesday.
The coronavirus pandemic made this the worst of times. Fans were barred from attending racing at Fonner Park from Mach 23 until the meet ended.
But through this, you could pinpoint the best of times. Fonner Park officials and the horsemen worked together to find a way to make this most unusual of racing seasons work.
So much has happened since opening day back in February.
“It actually doesn’t seem like it was that long,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said. ”I know now that as I look back on it, a lot happened since Feb. 21, and the party is officially over but it was a hell of a ride, at least since March 23, no doubt.”
Fonner’s Monday through Wednesday schedule of racing with no fans in the stands began on March 23. Fans from around the nation, and even around the world, became acquainted with Fonner Park, which Kotulak started calling “the little track that could,” late in the racing season.
With the exception of Memorial Day, the horse racing network TVG featured Fonner Park day in and day out. That helped Fonner’s mutuel handle — which was just over $12 million in 2019 — grow and grow and grow, until it hit $100 million for the season on Tuesday, the next to last day of racing.
The final total for 40 days of racing was $1,07,189,273.
“That was quite a milestone,” Kotulak said .”There’s no question that we’ll never reach that again. And these sort of numbers were necessary if we wanted to continue to be a viable business here, because what we gained in mutuel handle that we’re able to retain is certainly necessary to make up for what we lost in sales revenue.”
There were four mandatory payouts of the popular Dinsdale Late Pick 5 Jackpot during the season. The largest handle of the year came on April 7 when the Pick 5 pool exceeded $4.1 million. That helped the overall handle balloon to an all-time mark of $7.2 million that day.
“The light shined heavily on little Fonner Park for over two months and we proved that we could safely and wisely conduct and maintain our racing product,” Kotulak said.
All that money coming in through simulcasting had some asking if that might be the way to go in the future.
Kotulak’s answer to that was a rather emphatic “no.” He called it a “no-brainer” that they would never again race Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
And he has his reasons. It all starts with Saturdays.
“Saturdays are a slam dunk here,” Kotulak said. “We’re one of the very few racetracks in the nation that routinely sells out on Saturday. There might be three in the nation that do and I know Fonner Park is one of them. So I would never sacrifice that.”
Sundays are developing their own following, one that includes a family feeling.
“Sunday’s have been an evolving day for family day,” Kotulak said. “It is a day where we can expose our younger people to horse racing. And that’s what we have to do to perpetually build that foundation.
“I see a lot of newbies that come to the races on Sunday, and for me that’s a good sign. For me that’s my duty, to go out and cultivate the seedlings on Sundays.”
Sundays have also evolved into a day at the track for many in the Hispanic community.
“Additionally, we have a strong Hispanic population in Grand Island in Central Nebraska and Sunday’s are their days off. That’s their day to relax and enjoy the racing,” Kotulak said. “I want Fonner Park to be an outlet for them and it has become that.”
That leaves Fridays. Kotulak doesn’t want to give those up either.
“I would never sacrifice because Fridays are a good after-work gathering point,” Kotulak said. “There are a lot of businesses that have events here on Fridays.”
The final reason for weekend racing is the money it brings into the community. No one wants to see that disappear.
“The last thing I want to take out of the revenue equation is overnight stays on Friday and Saturday nights and the restaurant business that would not be there if we’ve raced Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Kotulak said. “It would be taking something away from Grand Island, which is paramount to the success of Fonner Park.”
Also everyone hopes that when Fonner Park starts again in February, this coronavirus pandemic will be a distant memory. That was also one of the reasons Fonner did so well with simulcasting.
People were home on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and looking for things to watch. That hopefully won’t be the case much longer.
“That’s why the money was so strong is because the population wasn’t at work and they had time to play the races if they chose,” Kotulak said.
They played enough to get Fonner to the $2 million to $2.5 million a day it needed to add those extra days in May.
“I’m appreciative of what we’ve done,” Kotulak said. “I hope people understand my miserly approach to this.
“I’ve never been to the point of uncontrollable bliss through all of this. I’ve had to keep a level head because I know it’s not going to be forever. I knew it would end on May 29.”
And if you had any doubts, just check out the Memorial Day handle when Fonner slipped to $779,170. That was the lowest for a day with no fans in the stands.
With Gulfstream, Churchill, Santa Anita and Golden Gate all running, there just wasn’t much attention paid to Fonner Park.
“We got a good sobering slap in the face of reality on Memorial Day,” Kotulak said. “Yeah, TVG had zero obligation to show any of our races on Monday, and they didn’t. And as a result, we were wagered on significantly less than a million when the average has been more than $3 million since March 23.”
The biggest disappointment for Kotulak was that all the seasonal employees missed out on working at Fonner Park.
“Those people not only did they not have an opportunity to make money, but they like working at Fonner Park and they missed that camaraderie,” Kotulak said.
And then there was the disappointment of having to shut down live racing with fans after Fonner got off to a great start in the first four weekends of racing.
“I’m also disappointed that we were up 10 percent in business the first three weeks of the season, and we hadn’t even made it into our big promotions yet,” Kotulak said. “To not even be able to pop the top on those promotions was really disappointing but that just means we’ll do it bigger and better next year.”
But there was certainly a plus to this racing season. So many fans were exposed to see Fonner Park for the first time.
“I think what I’m most happy about is apart from surviving through this regarding the revenue we did make based on mutual handle is, I think, the nation — if not the world — saw that Fonner Park is not a bush track,” Kotulak said. “We’re a small track, but we’re a tidy, efficient, well-run facility and that makes me very proud.”
