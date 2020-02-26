Individual leaders
Takedowns Total
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 183
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 157
Grady Griess, Northwest 140
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 135
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 113
Collin Quandt, Northwest 99
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 89
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 89
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 86
Riley Waddington, Wood River 78
Escapes Total
Jaxon Schafter, Boone Central/NG 46
Chase Steib, Arcadia/Loup City 41
Kole Fiala, Aurora 39
Ted Hemmingsen, Boone Central/NG 39
Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 38
Kane VonBonn, Central City 38
Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 37
Austin Cooley, Northwest 36
Austin Yohe, Hastings 36
Nearfalls
2-pt 3-pt Total
Kyle Sterup, CC/Osceola 36 49 85
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 47 30 77
Landon Weidner, Hastings 35 39 74
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 24 40 64
Collin Quandt, Northwest 16 36 52
Kole Fiala, Aurora 33 16 49
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 15 31 48
Cameron Graham, CC/Osceola 25 22 47
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 18 27 45
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 21 23 44
Reversals Total
Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 36
Hunter Anderson, Hastings 32
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 30
Chase Steib, Arcadia/Loup City 29
Beau Zoucha, Twin River 29
Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 27
Ryan Gabriel, Ord 25
Markus Miller, Hastings 23
Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 23
Sam Moore, Central City 22
Pins Total
Dyson Kunz, Central City 44
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 41
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 40
Grady Griess, Northwest 39
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Damen Pape, Hastings 37
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 35
Austin Cooley, Northwest 34
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 34
Sam Moore, Central City 34
Team Leaders
Takedowns
Aurora 909
Northwest 668
Central City 575
Twin Loup 529
Cross County/Osceola 522
Broken Bow 514
Twin River 475
Ord 464
Wood River 447
Boone Central/Newman Grove 440
Escapes
Aurora 398
Boone Central/Newman Grove 341
Northwest 319
Central City 250
Twin River 229
Ravenna 207
Ord 202
Wood River 196
Twin Loup 187
Cross County/Osceola 170
Reversals
Aurora 199
Central City 184
Twin River 176
St. Paul 172
Twin Loup 155
Palmer 154
Cross County/Osceola 139
Northwest 131
Boone Central/Newman Grove 128
Ord 117
Nearfalls
Aurora 419
Twin Loup 297
Cross County/Osceola 266
Central City 261
Northwest 244
St. Paul 224
Boone Central/Newman Grove 209
Twin River 206
Broken Bow 201
Wood River 175
Pins
Aurora 317
Central City 271
Ord 260
Northwest 248
Twin River 238
Twin Loup 232
Cross County/Osceola 231
St. Paul 203
Broken Bow 201
Ravenna 201
Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.
