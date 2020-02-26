FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

Individual leaders

Takedowns Total

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 183

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 157

Grady Griess, Northwest 140

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 135

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 113

Collin Quandt, Northwest 99

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 89

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 89

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 86

Riley Waddington, Wood River 78

Escapes Total

Jaxon Schafter, Boone Central/NG 46

Chase Steib, Arcadia/Loup City 41

Kole Fiala, Aurora 39

Ted Hemmingsen, Boone Central/NG 39

Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 38

Kane VonBonn, Central City 38

Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 37

Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 37

Austin Cooley, Northwest 36

Austin Yohe, Hastings 36

Nearfalls

2-pt 3-pt Total

Kyle Sterup, CC/Osceola 36 49 85

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 47 30 77

Landon Weidner, Hastings 35 39 74

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 24 40 64

Collin Quandt, Northwest 16 36 52

Kole Fiala, Aurora 33 16 49

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 15 31 48

Cameron Graham, CC/Osceola 25 22 47

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 18 27 45

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 21 23 44

Reversals Total

Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 36

Hunter Anderson, Hastings 32

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 30

Chase Steib, Arcadia/Loup City 29

Beau Zoucha, Twin River 29

Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 27

Ryan Gabriel, Ord 25

Markus Miller, Hastings 23

Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 23

Sam Moore, Central City 22

Pins Total

Dyson Kunz, Central City 44

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 41

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 40

Grady Griess, Northwest 39

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 37

Damen Pape, Hastings 37

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 35

Austin Cooley, Northwest 34

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 34

Sam Moore, Central City 34

Team Leaders

Takedowns

Aurora 909

Northwest 668

Central City 575

Twin Loup 529

Cross County/Osceola 522

Broken Bow 514

Twin River 475

Ord 464

Wood River 447

Boone Central/Newman Grove 440

Escapes

Aurora 398

Boone Central/Newman Grove 341

Northwest 319

Central City 250

Twin River 229

Ravenna 207

Ord 202

Wood River 196

Twin Loup 187

Cross County/Osceola 170

Reversals

Aurora 199

Central City 184

Twin River 176

St. Paul 172

Twin Loup 155

Palmer 154

Cross County/Osceola 139

Northwest 131

Boone Central/Newman Grove 128

Ord 117

Nearfalls

Aurora 419

Twin Loup 297

Cross County/Osceola 266

Central City 261

Northwest 244

St. Paul 224

Boone Central/Newman Grove 209

Twin River 206

Broken Bow 201

Wood River 175

Pins

Aurora 317

Central City 271

Ord 260

Northwest 248

Twin River 238

Twin Loup 232

Cross County/Osceola 231

St. Paul 203

Broken Bow 201

Ravenna 201

Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments