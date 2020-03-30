Trainer Steve Hall was looking for a filly he could bring to Grand Island and run at Fonner Park.
Saygoodnightgracie fit the bill perfectly, and now she’s the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Tuesday’s $15,000 Pepsi Stakes, a race restricted to 3-year-old fillies.
“I was looking for a 3-year-old who might work here, mainly for this kind of a race,” Hall said. “They don’t run 2-year-olds around here so it’s hard for the 3-year-old stakes to be very tough.”
Saygoodnightgracie, a Florida-bred daughter of With Distinction and Storm Cat, raced five times last summer and fall at Presque Isle Downs in Erie County, Pennsylvania, before moving to Tampa Bay Downs. That’s where Hall found her.
“She broke her maiden there in Tampa,” Hall said. “We bought her and brought her up here. She ran pretty good here in a non-two allowance race against older horses so she looks like she fits in that race anyway.”
Saygoodnightgracie, who will be ridden by Chris Fackler, won that six-furlong maiden race March 1 in her Fonner Park debut. She covered that distance in a snappy 1:14.40.
“This filly ran a pretty good number that day she won here,” Hall said. “But it’s hard to bet on that.”
Saygoodnightgracie has as much racing experience as any filly in the race with the exception of Mean Erika, trained by Kelli Martinez, with 10 races under her belt including seven during her 2-year-old season. She is 8-1 on the morning line.
Shes the Beast, trained by Marissa Black, is the second favorite at 7-2. She will be making her Fonner Park Debut Tuesday.
Better and Better, trained by Marvin Johnson, is 9-2 on the morning line. Lovesaflyin, trained by Terrell Hemmer, is the only Nebraska-bred filly in the race and is 6-1.
Wacca Wacca Wacca and Fashion Fact are both 10-1 and Behold de Sky is 15-1.
“There are a lot of young horses that haven’t been around very much that you don’t know a lot about,” Hall said.
Hall expects Saygoodnightgracie will be among the leaders early in the race.
“I don’t think she has to be in front,” Hall said. “But she has pretty good speed. I think she’ll lay pretty close anyway if she’s not in front. We’ve got a good inside post position.”
Saygoodnightgracie drew the No. 2 post position, which puts her in a good spot.
“It’s close enough to the inside. If she gets away she shouldn’t be shuffled back,” Hall said. “Chris Fackler should be able to find a good, comfortable spot.”
The weather service was calling for rain Monday night, but with partly sunny skies and a high of 66 Tuesday, the track could be in good shape for the 7:09 p.m. post time.
Hall isn’t concerned about the track condition.
“She trains well on an off track,” Hall said. “It could be off. It might be drying out a little by then. It should be pretty decent I would say.”
Olesiak has big day
Jockey Jake Olesiak is no stranger to winning races at Fonner Park. On Monday, he was at it again.
Olesiak, who has six jockey titles to his name including the last two, won four races on the day. He won on Platte Girl for trainer David Anderson in the first, on I Call Shotgun for trainer Jason Wise in the fifth and then on A Kiss Goodnight for Marvin Johnson in the sixth as the Hall of Fame trainer won his first race of the meet.
Olesiak then won for Anderson again on Shady Lane in the seventh.
Bigshot Lacewell
Bigshot Lacewell was a longshot Tuesday, but he came up big in the one-mile Fonner feature race for $5,000 claimers
The 6-year-old Oklahoma-bred son of Ice Box and Sunny Side Up held off the challenge of Out of Patience to win the race in 1:42.6 by 2 1-2 lengths.
Bigshot Lacewell paid $66.60, $18.60 and $7.40 to win. Out of Patience paid $4.20 and $3.20 to place and Dance for Ransom $5.40 to show.
Hoofprints
— Trainer Dalton Dieter recorded his first win of the meet when Dakota Wood rode Taylor’s Beauty to a victory in the second race.
— Jockey Bryan McNeil, in his second week of riding at Fonner, got his first win of the meet in the third race on Goveness Sheila for trainer Schuyler Condon, who had two wins on the day. McNeil is a brother of jockey Erik McNeil who has been at Fonner since the beginning of the meet.
— The first ever early pick four at Fonner did well. It attracted $93,783 in wagers. Five winners collected $2,206 each.
— The Dinsdale Automotive Pick Five Jackpot is still going after multiple correct tickets collected $1,539.35 each. The carryover for Tuesday will be $224,331.
— Fonner’s total handle for Monday was $2,175,860. That includes $27,569 bet on Fonner in the state of Nebraska.
“It pays to be one of the only shows in town,” Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said.
— Most years, Easter weekend is just two days of racing at Fonner. This year, Kotulak said they are looking at ways to continue racing Monday through Wednesday as long as they can. That includes three days after Easter Sunday.
