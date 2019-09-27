Columbus Scotus starts quick, breezes past Raymond Central

PAWNEE PARK, COLUMBUS, NE.
To say Columbus Scotus was quick out of the gate in tonight’s Class C-1, District 4 matchup against Raymond Central may be the understatement of the week. The Shamrocks opening drive took just 44 seconds and required just three quick plays to put the men with the green jerseys up 7-0.
The Scotus offensive line of #50 Evan Hand, #52 Alex Novicki, #55 Simon Schumacher, #63 Kade Wiese and #70 Kaleb Wiese cleared some man-sized holes for Eric Mustard, Dalton Borchers and QB Tyler Palmer, who were off to the races early.
Starting the opening drive on their own 41, it was Eric Mustard for 27 yards through the “A” gap, then Dalton Borchers for 21 around the corner on the far side, then before you could say “Tyler Palmer picked a peck of pickled peppers” the Nebraska baseball recruit was walking into the Pawnee Park south end zone from six yards out.
Of course Palmer kicked the PAT and the Rocks were out in front to stay.
Raymond Central proved they came to play football on their initial drive of the contest. Slick sophomore quarterback Conner Kreikemeier engineered a journey downfield that stretched from the Mustang 30 all the way to the Shamrocks 23 yard line before the Raymond Central QB was spilled for a yard loss on a 4th and 2.
Scotus would make it two for two on first half drives following that stop. It took only one minute, twenty one seconds for Tyler Palmer and the boys to cover the 77 yards. The clock read 6:26 seconds when Dalton Borchers scooted in from 9 yards out.
The Shamrocks held Raymond Central on the ensuing drive and were set begin drive #3 at the Mustang 49 yard line, but it never materialized after Tyler Palmer coughed up the ball attempting to field the punt. It appeared the Raymond Central punt coverage may not have given Palmer enough room to gather in that punt, but that’s football some nights.
The Mustangs took over after the fumbled punt and drove the ball to the Rocks 9 yard line before turning it over on downs following a 5 yard loss.
Then came “that Scotus drive”, you know, the one that drives coaching staffs nuts.
The good news..Scotus fashioned it’s first sustained drive of the night, one that lasted 11 plays and 3:45 sceconds. The bad news..The Shamrocks actually scored three touchdowns on the drive, but the first two were nullified by holding calls.
First apparent score; Dalton Borchers walked in from 16 yards out….nope, holding call. 2nd apparent touchdown; Tyler Palmer appeared to have hit paydirt….nope, another holding call, then yet another one.
Now it was 4th and goal at the Raymond 15 and there was no way Scotus head coach Tyler Linder was going to call for a field goal attempt after all that nonsense.
Just give Tyler Palmer the ball and have the All-State QB find an open receiver for the score. Well, it didn’t happen, but what did transpire might just stick in Tyler Palmer’s mind for years to come.
So, we’re on the Raymond Central 15 now. It’s 4th and goal and Tyler Palmer receives the snap from center and the Mustang defense sends everybody and their mother after the Scotus QB. Palmer pulls out every Harry Houdini move in his arsonel and the circus play is on.
Tyler is forced out of the pocket by a trio of Mustangs and scrambles toward my side of the field (Raymond’s sideline). Oops, two or three more Mustangs there. Now Palmer heads back toward the Scotus side of the field. By this time the first three Raymond defenders, plus one, are up and giving chase….and fast.
Palmer puts on the skids, does a 180, reverses his field and sets sail to my side once again. By that time, players are dropping like flies, Tyler picks up a few escorts and waltzes the final 15 big ones right past yours truely into the end zone for a touchdown!
If there was ever an opportunity for a holding call, it had to be here….nope.
So, after 20 some seconds and nearly 50 (60?) yards of scrambling, it’s….a….Tyler Palmer Touchdown!
I thought I witnessed the longest play in my life at a St. Edward/Hyannis 6-Man football game a few years back when I timed a scoring play that took :19.78 seconds, not all that odd in Six-Man. But no worries Mr. Palmer, you shattered that puppy tonight.
Columbus Scotus took a deep breath, stuffed Raymond Central on the ensuing drive, then made it 4 for 4 on first half possessions when Tyler Palmer (why not!) hit Luke Pryzmus on an 8 yard scoring strike with 2:51 left before the halftime break.
Tyler boots his 4th PAT and Scotus has a 28-0 going into the locker room at the half.
It took just two plays on the Shamrocks first drive of the 3rd quarter to send Eric Mustard up the gut for a 41 yard touchdown sprint. Palmer’s 5th PAT boot made it 35-0 and kicked in the running clock with 9:09 remaining in that 3rd stanza.
Raymond Central did put up a pair of touchdowns in the 4th quarter when Conner Kreikemeier, whose running style reminds me of former North Platte and NFL player Danny Woodhead, slithered in from 3 yards away. Travis Nelson, a hard running 140 pound sophomore would add the final Mustang tally with an 11 yard scoot arond his right side.
An interesting sidenote on this Mustang football team...
Already down two of their best players to season ending injuries, Raymond Central senior Ethan Boyd (#5), a good looking tight end, broke his collarbone on a jarring tackle after catching a nice 28 yard pass from Kreikemeier on the Mustangs opening drive of the contest.
The Mustangs would loose a total of five starters before the night was over, including 6-0, 200 pound junior lineman Nolan Benes, who appeared to have seperated a shoulder after being spun around 180 degrees, then crashing to the turf trying to make a tackle.
Starting running back, Logan Brice, a quick stepping 145 pound sophomore, was also sidelined early with and injury and did not return.
Columbus Scotus would finish the night with 415 yards of total offense, 274 on the ground and 138 though the air. Eric Mustard led all rushers tonight with 104 yards on just 7 carries and a touchdown. Tyler Palmer ran for 89 yards on 9 totes and was 7 of 8 passing for 138 yards. Big TE Levi Robertson (#45) led the Scotus receivers with 3 catches for 57 yards.
Raymond Central put up 325 total yards against the Rocks tonight (157 rushing/168 passing). Conner Kreikemeier was the ground leader with 102 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. At one point in the game, Kreikemeier was at 10 carries for 19 yards before the sensatonal sophomore ripped off impressive, zig-zagging runs of 38, 25 and 14 yards.
Kreikemeier also completed 13 of 24 passes for 168 yards. His favorite target was Travis Nelson (6 catches/93 yards).
Next week, the two teams continue District play. Raymond Central will be at home to face Class C-1, #1 Wahoo, while Scotus will travel to Wahoo where they face Bishop Neumann.
