Lofty expectations will accompany Creighton’s Parker Upton as he prepares to open his senior season Friday with a three-game series at Seattle University.
Upton is coming off a junior year that saw him bat .324 in 51 games, leading the Bluejays with 65 runs scored. The 6-foot, 190-pound Grand Island Senior High product also had 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 34 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .483 as Creighton finished 41-13 and made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2012.
Already projected to be one of the top returners for the Bluejays, Upton was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) preseason All-America second-team last Thursday. That recognition came one day after Upton was projected as the No. 22 hitter in the country, according to analytics from D1Baseball.com.
While flattered with the preseason honors, Upton said he views the recognition as just another step forward in his development.
“The biggest adjustment when you first get to college is just the pace of the game and learning that everything is faster, whether it be the runners, the pitchers or how hard the ball is hit,” Upton said. “After you kind of get used to it, everything becomes a little bit easier and you don’t have to rush as much. You settle in and start playing baseball — just like you have for the past 10 or 15 years of your life.”
After hitting .375 as a junior and .390 as a senior in high school for the Islanders, Upton overcame hip surgery early in his freshman season in 2017 to post a .312 mark at the plate. Injuries and the dreaded “sophomore slump” appeared to catch up with Upton in 2018 as he hit .181.
However, Upton turned things around in a big way in 2019. The switch hitter dedicated himself to a stricter offseason training regiment and responded with an impressive junior season that included a significant power surge.
“I was just more comfortable at the plate last year,” Upton said. “I didn’t try to do too much. I just tried to do what I could to help the team win.
“I worked pretty hard in the previous offseason and I think that also had
a lot to do with adding some power. I was also able to simplify my swing and did a better job of competing at the plate.”
Creighton coach Ed Servais said he was thrilled with the way Upton responded after his sophomore season.
“Last year, Parker really came on to be a big part of a really successful team,” Servais said. “I was just very happy for him. He did miss a little time because of injuries, but it was probably as healthy as Parker has been since he’s been here and we really saw what he’s capable of doing.”
Servais said that Upton’s increased production came down to better pitch recognition and plate discipline.
“You don’t see many switch-hitters in the game now — it’s very difficult to hit even one way, let alone master both ways,” Servais said. “But I think it was a good idea for Parker to do it because he’s so fast and has that speed component that really blends in well with a switch-hitter.
“Parker has really made a jump with his pitch recognition. Once he started controlling the strike zone, like he did last year, he was much more productive.”
After briefly abandoning switch hitting in 2018, Upton went back to it last season. Although it requires more time and preparation to switch hit, Upton said the benefits make it worth it — especially as he becomes more comfortable hitting left-handed.
“I think I have a little more power from the right side, which is my natural side, compared to the left, but I don’t really think it’s that much of a difference,” Upton said. “Sometimes my focus when I’m up on the left-handed side is just more on putting the ball in play when it might not need to be that way. I think my power could be equal on both sides some day.”
With the season opener approaching, Upton appears poised to possibly take on a new challenge. He’s slated to move to shortstop after spending most of his time last year in left field.
“It’s a little bit up in the air,” Upton said. “Right now, I’m working out in the infield at shortstop, but if that doesn’t work out, I can easily bounce back into the outfield. We’ll see what happens.
“I played some infield in high school and it’s not quite like riding a bike, but once you get a few more reps under your belt, it gets a little bit easier and you settle down a lot. I’m feeling pretty comfortable at shortstop right now.”
Despite losing its top three starting pitchers and its entire infield to professional baseball after last season, expectations are also high for Creighton. The Bluejays, who advanced to their regional final before falling to eventual 2019 College World Series runner-up Michigan, were selected as the preseason choice to repeat as Big East champions in a poll of the conference’s coaches.
“We lost a lot of good players, but then again, we brought in a lot of new guys who will contribute,” Upton said. “Our pitching will be extremely good this year and we’ll be solid on defense as well. We lost some of our best hitters, but I think we have some younger guys and veteran guys that will be able to pick up the slack.”
For Upton, the goals for his senior year are pretty straight-forward.
“Obviously, winning the Big East and getting to a regional again are the big things for me,” Upton said. “Really, I just want to enjoy every minute of this season. It could be my last time playing baseball, so I want to take advantage of every opportunity I get and enjoy the ride.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.