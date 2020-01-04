MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Soucie pours in 35 to lead Nebraska-Kearney
KEARNEY – Senior forward Morgan Soucie scored 35 points, the last two coming on two free throws with 3.8 seconds left in overtime, to help Nebraska-Kearney edge Pittsburg State 81-80 Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center.
UNK (8-4, 2-1) wins a fourth straight game and improves to 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or less. Pitt, meanwhile, drops to 4-8 (0-3) and is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or less.
In a game with more twists and turns than a cheap garden hose, it fittingly came down to Soucie (Osawatomie, Kan.) whose career night also included 11 fouls drawn, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists. First he teamed with two teammates on a “triple block” of Pitt junior post Antonio Givens II with 25 seconds left and UNK down 80-79. The fifth-year senior then, as he had most of the night, drove to the bucket with the game clock winding down. He went up-and-under a couple of Gorilla defenders and was fouled.
Going 1 of 2 at the line with 49 seconds remaining to make it an 80-79 score, Soucie this time nailed both freebies. Pitt had a chance to win the game but a long pass down the court was intercepted by Bellevue senior forward AJ Jackson.
Soucie, whose previous career-high point total of 23 came last month against Hastings, was 14 of 23 from the field and 7 of 11 at the line. Seven of his rebounds came at the defensive end and he played just under 40 minutes. Finally he is now up to a team-best 16.5 average for the season.
UNK hosts nationally-ranked Missouri Southern State (10-2, 3-0) on Monday night.
Broncos down Jamestown, 79-65
JAMESTOWN,N.D. — The Hastings College Bronco men’s basketball team improved to 9-9 with a big 79-65 road win over University of Jamestown Jimmies on Saturday afternoon.
Bart Hiscock led all scorers with 24 points, going 8-for-20 from the field, five of those eight coming from behind the arc. Hiscock added 15 rebounds (tying his career high) to give him his seventh double-double of season. Zach Kitten (SR/Hastings) stepped up today going 8-on-12 shooting from the field for 18 points while adding seven rebounds. Logan Cale (SR/Lincoln) added 11 for the Broncos.
The Broncos will be back in action Wednesday when they host Concordia University at Lynn Farrell Arena.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 4 Hastings College downs Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D — The No. 4-ranked Hastings College Lady Broncos improved to 17-0 with a 77-52 home win over University of Jamestown on Saturday afternoon. This road win ties a program record from the 01-02 season for the most consecutive wins in a season with 17 straight.
Hastings College’s trio consisting of Shandra Farmer (SR/Hastings), Gabby Grasso (SR/Omaha), and Sophia Pankratz (SR/Hastings) led the team with 14 points each. Farmer connected on 4-of-12 shots from the field and added eight assists along with five steals.
Grasso picked up her fourth double-double (fifth of her career) on the season as she hit 7-of-18 from the field while picking up 12 rebounds and two blocks as well on the day.
Pankratz was a near perfect 6-of-7 from the field and added four rebounds of her own.
Hastings will return to the floor on Wednesday when they play host to the No. 1 Concordia University Bulldogs. Tip off set for 6 p.m. at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Damitz scores 33 to lead Gorillas past UNK
KEARNEY – Sophomore guard Kaylee DaMitz scored 33 points, senior forward Athena Alvarado had a double double and Pittsburg State shot 69 percent in the second quarter to down Nebraska-Kearney, 88-74, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.
The Gorillas (7-4, 3-0) beat the Lopers (12-2, 1-2) for a third straight time and hand UNK its first home setback (8-1) of the season.
The Lopers, having four score in double figures, hung around in the second half and got the deficit down to eight and nine points on several occasions. However Pitt always had a response, usually a DaMintz drive to the bucket or a big play by Alvarado who also had a double double last year vs. the Lopers. The 88 points scored by Pitt is a season-high for a UNK opponent.
Standing 5-4, DaMintz made 10 of 14 shots (1 of 1 threes) and 12 of 14 free throws. Scoring 23 in the second half, she drew 10 fouls, had five assists, two steals and two rebounds in playing 28 minutes. The 6-0 Alvarado had 16 points, 13 rebounds (five offensive) and two blocks with sturdy wing Maya Williams having 18 points and six boards on 6 of 8 shooting.
Grabbing 13 offensive rebounds and forcing 15 Pitt turnovers, UNK was led by Colorado point guard Haley Simental. The grad transfer went 24 points, two shy of her career-high, thanks to eight made buckets (three treys) and five free throws. She also drew five fouls and had three dimes in a team-best 32 minutes.
Next South Dakota sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch had her second career double double (13 points & 13 rebounds) with Kansas sophomore reserve post Elisa Backes getting hot late to tally 13 on 5 of 6 shooting. Finally Iowa freshman post Madison Dreckman had six points and six boards.
UNK hosts Missouri Southern State (3-8, 0-3) on Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.