WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hastings College stays perfect at 22-0
HASTINGS – The Hastings College women’s basketball team continues to shine as it took care of the Briar Cliff Chargers 78-54 on Saturday afternoon. This win ties the longest win streak in Hastings school history with 22 straight wins. This win streak goes all the way back 1992-93 team.
Hastings had three players score in double figures led by Taylor Beacom’s 19 points, on 7-for-15 shooting including going 3-for-5 from behind the arc. Kaitlyn Schmit finished with 15 points on 7-for-14 from the field while Sophia Pankratz added 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Shandra Farmer added 9 points, with all baskets coming from behind the 3-point line. She also led the team in steals with four.
Dawson Knode had eight point on 3-for-4 shooting and would lead the team with seven rebounds, six of those coming from offensive side.
Hastings finished the game shooting 40.8% from the floor while Briar Cliff would go on to shoot just 46.3%. HC won the rebounding battle 31-to-25.
The Broncos dominated the turnover battle, as they forced the Chargers to turn over the ball 25 time compared to their own 11.
Hastings is now 22-0 on the year and will be back in action Wednesday when the Broncos host No. 7 Morningside College.
UNK holds off Missouri Western State
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Three players scored in double figures and junior Kelsey Sanger hit a key late free throw to help Nebraska-Kearney hold off Missouri Western State, 60-57, Saturday afternoon in St. Joseph.
The Lopers (19-2, 8-2) are now tied with Central Oklahoma for second place in the league standings while the Griffons (14-4, 6-3) suffer its first home loss of the winter (9-1). UNK also beats a squad that has eliminated it from the MIAA Tournament each of the past two seasons.
The grind it out affair featured 10 lead changes, eight ties and no lead bigger than eight points. The Lopers seemed in good shape up 54-48 with 3:26 left and possession of the ball. However the athletic and long Griffons forced three turnovers in a less than a minute to cut the deficit to two. They missed a shot at the rim with 2:32 left that would’ve tied things at 54.
Point guard Haley Simental (Pueblo West, Colo.) quieted MWSU Fieldhouse with her third and final triple of the day, making it 57-52 at the 2:20 mark. Mo West didn’t go away, getting a three-point play from senior guard Anastacia Johnson with 47 seconds left to trim the deficit to 59-57.
Simental and Brooke Carlson combined to go 13 of 22 from the field with seven different Lopers grabbing at least three boards. That included Missouri junior reserve point guard Adreon Bell with six.
“To hold a team like that to 57 points at home is an outstanding job. It’s a great resume win for us,” Eighmey said. “I think this (Mo West) is a Top 25 team. Have wins against Florida Southern and Hays, played Central Missouri tough.”
Minus leading scorer Chris Wilson for a second straight night due to injury, Mo West saw Johnson go for 20 points, six boards (four offensive), three steals and no turnovers in 27 minutes. They also got a double double from junior newcomer post Corbyn Cunningham (15 pts., 10 rebs.).
UNK heads to rival Fort Hays State next Saturday.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Missouri Western State edges UNK, 81-75
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Four players scored in double figures to help Missouri Western State hold off Nebraska-Kearney, 81-75, Saturday evening in St. Joseph.
The Griffons (9-11, 5-4) win a second straight game and are now 7-0 at home while UNK (12-7, 6-4) goes 0-2 on the weekend. This was the only meeting between the two this year.
Improving to 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or less, MWSU seemingly had things on ice up 68-56 with just 5:16 left. UNK had tied things up at 44 on layup by Kansas senior Morgan Soucie before the Griffs zoomed ahead, getting 11 points in this key stretch from freshman reserve wing Jaron Thames.
However, as it has all season, UNK battled until the bitter end and trailed by two and had the ball with 19 seconds left. A 19-9 run was capped by two Soucie free throws who tallied 25 of his game-high 34 in the second half.
Up 77-75, Mo West saw junior guard Tyus Millhollin miss the front end of a one-and-one free with 19 seconds left. Soucie grabbed the rebound but Milhollin made up for his miss by recording a steal as UNK was trying to go to Soucie once again. He hit the subsequent free throws with another Mo West theft leading to two more freebies and the final tally.
Soucie, despite being popped in the left eye and undercut on a later shot attempt, went 13 of 17 from the floor (2 of 2 threes) to record his second 30-point game of the winter. He also had 10 rebounds, making this his second career double double.
Milhollin (16) and Millard South graduate Tyrell Carroll (13) each hit five shots to combine for 29 points with Milhollin hitting four of the Griffs six threes. Finally redshirt freshman post Will Eames had 14 rebounds (all defensive) and nine points.
The Lopers have just one game next week, a Saturday road tilt at Fort Hays State (7-11, 1-9).
Broncos down Briar Cliff for fourth straight win
HASTINGS — The Hastings College men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game Saturday afternoon with a 96-88 victory over Briar Cliff. This win came with team leader Bart Hiscock sitting out due to illness.
The Broncos had five players in double-digits with Shane Chamberlain and Mason Hiemstra leading the way with 21 points. Chamberlain went 8-for-11 from the field including 5-for-7 from behind the arc. Hiemstra, for his third straight game would put up 20-plus points in a game. He went 9-for-15 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and also had five assist.
Karson Gansebom finished the day with 17 points, going 5-for-7 from the field. Zach Kitten added 13 points and tacked on seven rebounds. Brendan Lipovsky picked up 11 points and led the team with eight rebounds and six assist.
Briar Cliff finished the game shooting just 47.8%compared to 58.2% for the Broncos while the Broncos would also win the rebounding battle 30-to-29.
Hastings improved to 13-10 on the year and will be back in action Wednesday when it hosts No. 1 Morningside College here at Lynn Farrell Arena with a tip off time of 8 p.m.
n COLLEGE WRESTLING
No. 3 Lopers sweep to three easy wins
KEARNEY — The third-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team had three easy wins on the second day of the eighth annual Midwest Duals Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
On Friday a team of Loper reserves went 2-1 against NAIA and junior college competition. Today UNK’s varsity dominated Western Colorado (32-9), Northwest Kansas Tech (56-0) and New Mexico Highlands (45-6) to improve to 11-5 on the season.
While the WCU Mountaineers pulled a couple of early upsets the Lopers won seven of the final eight classes to stroll to victory. They included back-to-back tech falls by Delaware graduate transfer Anthony Mancini (184 lbs.) and Illinois redshirt sophomore Andrew Demos (197 lbs.), a first period fall by second-ranked and Iowa junior Matt Malcom (165 lbs.) and a 3-0 decision by Colorado junior Sam Turner (149 lbs.).
This was Turner’s first appearance in the Blue & Gold after being a starter at Wyoming in 2018 and 2019. He joined the UNK program earlier this month.
The Lopers were just four points from a perfect score against the overmatched Northwest Tech Huskies (from Goodland, Kan.) as they had five falls, three forfeit wins, and two majors.
The Lopers host No. 6 Central Oklahoma Saturday in the Health & Sports Center. First match is set for 2 p.m.
