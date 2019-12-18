Francl

Francl was one of six Senior High athletes to sign on Wednesday.

Six Grand Island Senior High student athletes signed Wednesday for various sports at the college level.

- Sterling Rauch-Word will play football at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

- Caleb Francl will walk on to play football at South Dakota State University.

- Broc Douglass will walk on to play football for the University of Nebraska.

- Dylan Hartford will run track and cross country at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

- McKenna Marsh will run track and cross country at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

- Anna McCoy will play volleyball and run track for Concordia University.

