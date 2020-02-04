HastingsCollege2.JPG

Hastings College's Shandra Farmer (4) was named NAIA national player of the week.

 Independent/Jimmy Rash

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Shandra Farmer of Hastings College has been named the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Division II Player of the Week, the National office announced Tuesday.

Farmer was nominated for her performances during the week of Jan. 26 – Feb. 3 and selected out of a pool of conference award winners.

NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week

The 5-3 senior point guard from Hastings St. Cecilia scored 20 points in OT win over No. 7 Morningside (Iowa) including a driving layup to tie the game with just over one second remaining to force overtime

Then she tied her career high with a 30-point performance in the 82-71 win over No. 17 Northwestern

For the week, Farmer had 50 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

