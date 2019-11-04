Roxie Rath was one of six athletes named to the South Dakota State Hall of Fame.
Rath, who graduated college on 2000, was the first Jackrabbit volleyball player to earn first-team All-America honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, receiving the honor during her senior season in 1998.
The Doniphan native also was the first SDSU volleyball player to be named North Central Conference Most Valuable Player after recording 417 kills, 240 digs, 113 blocks and a .343 hitting percentage as a senior.
A two-time all-region selection as a middle hitter, Rath helped lead the Jackrabbits to the first two NCAA Division II postseason appearances in program history in 1997 and 1998.
She ended her career as the SDSU career leader in block assists with 301, while also ranking second in service aces (173), third in kills (1,230), third in hitting percentage (.278) and sixth in solo blocks (117).
The six inductees represent the largest class in the 53-year history of the Jackrabbit Sports Hall of Fame and bring the roster of honorees to 95. Induction ceremonies will be held during a brunch Nov. 9 at Club 71 of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on the SDSU campus in Brookings.
