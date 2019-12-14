HASTINGS — The Hastings College women’s basketball team was able to pick up a big conference win at home on Saturday, as the No. 4 Broncos took down No. 6 Dordt Defenders 88-69.
Hastings had four players in double figures led by Shadra Farmer’s almost double-double action with 17 points and a career high 9 assists.
Abby Grasso had 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting while also picking up career high five blocks in the game. Ali Smith had a career day as she picked up a career high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and also career high made a career high four 3-points.
Kaitlyn Schmit would finish with 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting going 3-for-5 behind the arc.
Hastings is now 13-0 (7-0) on the year and will be back in action next Wednesday as the Broncos travel to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to take part in the Cruzin Classic taking on No. 10 Saint Xavier University with tip-off set for 9:30 a.m.
Hastings College men fall to Dordt, 70-68
HASTINGS — The Hastings College men’s basketball team unable to hang onto their late game lead as the Broncos fell to the Dordt Defenders 70-68 during GPAC play on Saturday.
Brendan Lipovsky led the Broncos as with 22 points which tied his career high. He was 8-of-13 shooting and picked up seven rebounds as well. Logan Cale added 13 points on the night. Bart Hiscock finished with a double-double as he had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Hastings falls to 6-6 (1-5) on the year and will be back in action next Monday as the Broncos go on the road to take on University of Nebraska-Kearney with tip off set for 5 p.m.
