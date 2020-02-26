HASTINGS — Hastings College didn’t need head coach Jina Douglas Wednesday night.
Douglas missed the game after giving birth to her first child Ava Dinae who was born on Tuesday, but assistant coach Chelsey Morten — along with more than a little help from the senior class — got along fine without her.
The NAIA Div. II fourth-rated Broncos improved to 29-2 on the season with a 77-49 win over Jamestown at Lynn Farrell Arena in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. They will host Morningside, an 90-87 overtime winner over Northwestern Wednesday, on Saturday. That game is set for 3 p.m.
“We knew going into this game that we were going to be kind of out of our group and everything with coach being gone, but the girls were really fired up and with the senior leadership that we have this year, we weren’t worried about it,” Morten said. “We came ready. They were prepared, they were focused and, honestly, I wasn’t worried about it because I knew that they would step up and lead the team.”
Seniors Shandra Farmer, Emma Grenfell, Gabby Grasso and Sophia Pankratz weren’t about to let anything slip at this point in the season.
Pankratz led the offense with 20 points. Grenfell and Kaitlyn Schmit had 15 each and Grasso added 10. Farmer only had six but also delivered five assists.
Farmer said the senior leadership has been important all season.
“It’s huge,” Farmer said. “I mean we’ve done it all year, just lots of communication. We’re always here to help everyone out, and we’ve obviously been in the program for so long and we’ve been playing for the last few years. We just really understand what we’re trying to do and it’s easy for us to recognize things that we got to work.”
The two teams met twice in the regular season with the Broncos winning both. It was 77-52 Jan. 4 in Jamestown and 65-51 Feb. 8 in Hastings.
This one was never in doubt. The Broncos got off to a fast start and led 24-10 at the end of the first quarter. That start was just what they wanted.
Morten said that was just an example of that senior leadership.
“It’s extremely helpful. It’s comforting knowing that we have such strong leadership, and that I don’t have to worry about them,” she said. “It’s a well-oiled machine and it kind of runs on its own. You just need to fix little things here and there, little adjustments, some pep talks.”
The second quarter was a bit of a struggle offensively for both teams. Schmit hit three straight jumpers — the second one a 3-pointer — as the Broncos stretched the lead to 35-15 with 7:19 left in the first half.
Hastings College went the rest of the half without a field goal, but Jamestown was unable to cut into the lead. The Broncos were still up 38-19 at the half.
“I think coming out so hot (in the first half), you know that second quarter we had a little bit of a lull,” Morten said. “We just got a little sloppy with the ball, shots weren’t falling and we weren’t really getting set up in our offense.
“At halftime we kind of needed to refocus and get reset. Our focus points were to get locked down defensively and stay disciplined.”
The Jimmies never made a run in the second half. They made just 3-of-23 shots from 3-point range (13%) for the game.
Pankratz got the Broncos going with a 3-pointer to open the third quarter. Taylor Beacom later added another 3-pointer, Grenfell got a traditional 3-point play after a layup and a foul and then hit a 3-pointer as Hastings College doubled the score on the Jimmies at 56-28 with 3:10 left in the third.
Farmer said Jamestown spread the court on offense, so the Broncos had to focus on that in the second half.
It’s not yet clear when Douglas will return to coaching. It’s still not known if she will be back Saturday for the game against Morningside, a team the Broncos beat twice — 76-69 in Hastings and 85-80 in overtime on the road.
But Douglas is keeping her eye on the program even if she’s not yet back to work.
“She’s been a bug in my ear all week,” Morten said. “She said I’m probably going to get tired of her, but I don’t think so.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.