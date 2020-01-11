The Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball team scored 21 points in both the second and third quarters and got big efforts from sophomore posts Brooke Carlson and Maegan Holt to roll past Northeastern State, 69-46, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla.
The Lopers improve to 15-2 (4-2) to be in a four-way tie for fourth place in the MIAA standings. Meanwhile the RiverHawks fall to 4-10 (2-5) and drop a fourth straight game.
UNK scored the first six points of the game but then went cold for a bit, trailing 10-9 after the first quarter. Having an advantage inside the Lopers quickly moved ahead as the shot 62% (8-13) in the second quarter and 50% (10-20) in the third. Kearney was up 30-25 at the break and then 51-35 after three quarters.
Holt (Council Bluffs, Ia.) tied her season-high of 17 points by going 7 of 16 from the field and 3 of 5 at the line. She also had six rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes. Next Carlson (Elkhorn) sunk 6 of 7 field goals to tally 14 while also having four boards, two times and a block.
Holding NSU to 33% (17 of 52) shooting and plus nine on the glass, UNK also got a strong effort from point guard Haley Simental (Pueblo West, Colo.) who managed 12 points, six assists, five caroms and only one turnover in a team-high 33 minutes. Finally Kansas sophomore reserve forward Elisa Backes continues to play well, getting close to a double double (eight points & eight rebounds) despite logging just 15 minutes.
NSU saw S. Sanchez score a game-high 22 points on 10 of 19 shooting (1 of 7 threes). The rest of the 'Hawks were a combined 7 of 33.
UNK hosts Washburn and Emporia State next weekend.
